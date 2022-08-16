E-commerce Logistics Market in Southeast Asia: Segmentation by- Area (domestic and international) and Service (transportation, warehousing, and others), Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 58.93 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% YoY growth (%): 16.7%

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read FREE Sample Report .

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia as a part of the global air freight and logistics market within the global transportation market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global E-commerce logistics Market size in Southeast Asia. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia Key Vendors

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions

BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik are few of the key vendors in the E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia. Buy Sample Report

Key Market Segmentation

Southeast Asia's domestic market will significantly increase its market share in e-commerce logistics. When compared to the international segment, Southeast Asia's domestic e-commerce logistics market is anticipated to have considerable revenue growth throughout the forecast period. This is a result of the region's robust economic growth and ongoing innovations in inventory management and e-commerce logistics, which are pushing businesses to make significant investments in Southeast Asia to maintain growth and raise efficiency.

Related Reports:

Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sinter plant market share is expected to increase by USD 929.34 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.36%.

Aircraft Fairings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The aircraft fairings market share is expected to increase by USD 852.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45%.

E-commerce Logistics Market Scope in Southeast Asia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 58.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.7 Regional analysis Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BSA Logistics Indonesia, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DRB HICOM Berhad, FedEx Corp., Flexport Inc., GDEX Berhad, GOGOX Holdings Ltd., Grab Holdings Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group, Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd, PT Dakota Buana Semesta, PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA, PT Wahana Prestasi Logistik, PT. Global Jet Express, PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia, PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir, PT. Tri Adi Bersama, and SF Express Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Area



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 12: Chart on Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Chart on Southeast Asia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 16: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 17: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 22: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Area

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 23: Chart on Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 24: Data Table on Area - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Area

Exhibit 25: Chart on Comparison by Area



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Comparison by Area

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Chart on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Chart on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Chart on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on International - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Chart on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on International - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Area

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Area ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 36: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 38: Chart of Comparison by Service



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 53: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 57: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BSA Logistics Indonesia

Exhibit 60: BSA Logistics Indonesia - Overview



Exhibit 61: BSA Logistics Indonesia - Product / Service



Exhibit 62: BSA Logistics Indonesia - Key offerings

10.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 63: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 64: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 66: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.5 GDEX Berhad

Exhibit 68: GDEX Berhad - Overview



Exhibit 69: GDEX Berhad - Business segments



Exhibit 70: GDEX Berhad - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: GDEX Berhad - Segment focus

10.6 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 72: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 73: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 75: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.7 Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group

Exhibit 77: Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group - Overview



Exhibit 78: Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: Magsaysay Shipping and Logistics Group - Key offerings

10.8 Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 80: Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 81: Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Ninja Logistics Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.9 PT IDEXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA

Exhibit 83: PT EXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 84: PT EXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 85: PT EXPRESS LOGISTIK INDONESIA - Key offerings

10.10 PT. Global Jet Express

Exhibit 86 PT. Global Jet Express - Overview



Exhibit 87: PT. Global Jet Express - Product / Service



Exhibit 88: PT. Global Jet Express - Key offerings

10.11 PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia

Exhibit 89: PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia - Overview



Exhibit 90: PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: PT. SiCepat Ekspres Indonesia - Key offerings

10.12 PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir

Exhibit 92: PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir - Overview



Exhibit 93: PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: PT. Tiki Jalur Nugraha Ekakurir - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 95: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 96: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio