E-Commerce Logistics Market Records a CAGR of 20.44% by 2025 | Technavio

Oct 05, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-commerce logistics market size is expected to increase by USD 355.79 billion from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% during this period. The e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The e-commerce logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities.
The e-commerce logistics market covers the following areas:
E-Commerce Logistics Market Sizing
E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast
E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aramex International LLC
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Gati Ltd.
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
|
E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 355.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
16.40
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
