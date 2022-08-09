E-Commerce Logistics Market to record USD 355.79 Bn growth -- Technavio expects APAC to emerge as key growth region

Although the increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rise in social commerce, and the growth of e-commerce startups will offer immense growth opportunities, high logistics costs, infrastructural issues in emerging economies, and stringent regulations for e-commerce logistics will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The e-commerce logistics market is segmented as below:

Service

Transportation



Warehousing



Others

The transportation segment is expected to have the largest market share in the global e-commerce logistics market during the forecast period. The integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS) is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, an increase in the outsourcing of logistics services is expected to further drive the demand for e-commerce logistics services from the transportation segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

57% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The region's high population has increased the overall demand for goods through the online channel. In addition, the presence of a huge consumer base, a growing number of internet and smartphone users, and the rising trend of online shopping are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the e-commerce logistics market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the e-commerce logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

E-Commerce Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-commerce logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-commerce logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-commerce logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-commerce logistics market vendors

E-Commerce Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 355.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramex International LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Air freight and logistics market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aramex International LLC

Exhibit 45: Aramex International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aramex International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aramex International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 48: Aramex International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Aramex International LLC - Segment focus

10.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 50: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 55: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news



Exhibit 58: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

10.6 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 60: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 61: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 63: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.7 FedEx Corp.

Exhibit 65: FedEx Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: FedEx Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: FedEx Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: FedEx Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Gati Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Gati Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Gati Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Gati Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Gati Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Gati Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.- Key news



Exhibit 77: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Exhibit 79: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 80: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key news



Exhibit 82: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.11 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 84: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 87: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 89: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

