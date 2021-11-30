E-commerce Packaging Market Driven by the Growth of the E-commerce Sector | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth of the e-commerce sector and the increase in the demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging are some of the key market drivers. Key factors such as credit and debit cards, Internet banking, electronic wallets, and cash-on-delivery (COD), have led to a paradigm shift in the purchasing patterns of people from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping. In addition, other factors including the growing tech-savvy population, increasing Internet penetration, and the rising use of smartphones are further facilitating the market growth.

However, factors such as a complex supply chain will challenge market growth. E-commerce sales have to deal with many touchpoints than the traditional retail outlet sales before the product reaches the customers. These extra touchpoints are storage and warehouses, fulfillment centers, transport providers, sorting centers, and others. Thus, the shift toward online shopping habits has resulted in various packaging and supply chain challenges.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report!

The e-commerce packaging market report is segmented by Type (corrugated boxes, protective packaging, and polybags) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The corrugated boxes type segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in terms of market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will be the leading region with 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Developing economies, such as China and India, are expected to emerge as major revenue contributors to the e-commerce packaging market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc



BillerudKorsnas AB



Cascades Inc.



DS Smith Plc



International Paper Co.



Koch Industries Inc.



LivingPackets SA



Mondi Group



Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd.



Packaging Corp. of America

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Paper Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corrugated Box Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Folding Carton Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-commerce Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 20.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 55.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., and Packaging Corp. of America Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio