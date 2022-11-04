E-Commerce Packaging Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 114.55 Billion and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.60% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled "E-Commerce Packaging Market" (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. This E-Commerce Packaging market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about E-Commerce Packaging industry. The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in this E-Commerce Packaging report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. This market research report acts as a great support to any size of business whether it is large, medium or small. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of E-Commerce Packaging industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-commerce packaging market was valued at USD 47.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 114.55 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Synopsis:

The e-commerce packaging is a technique which is used to transfer, store, and defend the components of the packet till it reaches the customer from the package's supplier. The products vary according to size, shape, qualities, and rigidity depending on the requirement of item's contents the increasing popularity of cross-border shopping has led to increase in demand for high-quality and effective packaging. Increasing popularity of cross-border purchasing has managed to a significant raise in the market for high and lucrative packaging.

E-commerce packaging is attaining major attraction since recent past years. E-commerce players such as JD.com and Suning.com are accepting reusable plastic boxes, which is lucrative and generates low waste. JD.com also declared that it aims to increase the proportion of sustainable materials to 80% of its entire packaging material used by 2020, due to production of high waste from packaging.

Opportunities for Players:

Technology advancement

The rising number of product innovations will boost new market opportunities for the market's growth rate. Various product advancements targeted at enlightening design and manufacturing processes are also aiding market expansion. Technological advancements for evolving effective and eco-friendly e-commerce packaging are likely to create beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in the global e-commerce packaging market.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the E-Commerce Packaging market are:

Smurfit Kappa ( Ireland )

) NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD ( Japan )

) Crawford Packaging ( Canada )

) Georgia -Pacific (US)

-Pacific (US) DS Smith (UK)

Mondi (UK)

Packaging Corporation of America (US)

Salazar Packaging, Inc. (US)

Lil Packaging USA ( England )

( ) Amcor Plc ( Switzerland )

) Sealed Air (US)

RENGO PACKAGING INC ( Japan )

) Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) RAJAPACK Ltd (UK)

Pemcor packaging (US)

Spartan Paperboard (US)

Roberts PolyPro, Inc.(US)

actionpakinc. Com (US)

International paper (US)

klabin S.A ( Brazil )

Recent Development

In May 2019 , Amcor Limited purchased Bemis Company , Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies.

, , Inc. Amcor aims to build a powerful business model for stockholders, clients, employees and for the environment by merging the two leading companies. In July 2019 , Berry Global, Inc. purchased RPC Group Both purchases were made to expand the product offering and manufacturing capacity.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the E-Commerce Packaging market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the E-Commerce Packaging Market

Market Dynamics: E-Commerce Packaging Market

Expansion of e-commerce industry

Growth in the recognition of e-shopping and the increase in growth of electronic goods sector has raise the usage for its packaging products and other alternatives. Online shopping offers benefits over conventional major retailers, including such free delivery, delivery speed, and simple easy returns, these factors has driven the consumer benefits of online shopping, which is estimated to drive global growth.

Rising demand of packaged food

Rising preference for online shopping and increase the demand of packaged food are major factors expected to drive growth of the global e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. Increasing demand of customers for sustainable packaging solutions across the value chain, manufacturers and environmental concerns is expected to the reason of growth of this market in the near future

Key Industry Segmentation: E-Commerce Packaging Market

By Forms

Boxes

Bags

Tapes

Protective Packaging

Labels

Mailers

By Materials

Plastics

Corrugated Board

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

By End-User

Electronics and Electrical

Apparels and Accessories

Personal Care, Household

Food and Beverages

Retail, Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Analysis/Insights: E-Commerce Packaging Market

The countries covered in the e-commerce packaging market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates e-commerce packaging market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising consumer preference towards corrugated boxes in growing countries such as India, China, and Japan. , China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

During the projected period, North America is expected to be the fastest developing region due to the rising demand for electronics products, consumer goods, and packaged food which involves attractive customization in different countries in the region

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

