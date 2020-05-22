e-Commerce Payments Market 2020-2025: COVID-19 Pandemic Rapidly Accelerating Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Payment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-commerce Payment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.9%.



Credit Cards, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.8 Billion by the year 2025, Credit Cards will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Credit Cards will reach a market size of US$831.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

E-commerce Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

E-commerce Payment: A Prelude

Review of Major E-commerce Payment Platforms

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options: Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change

As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the Years 2016 through 2020

Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options

Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income & Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and 2019

Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the Confidence in Online Payments

Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border eCommerce

Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market

Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the Year 2019

Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates

Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps

As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 to 2020

Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver

Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018

Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows in Prominence

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6uo3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

