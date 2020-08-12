E-commerce to Create Untapped Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market From 2019 to 2027: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market is expected to chart a compound annual growth rate of about 7%. Factors such as implementation of strict safety regulations and growing consciousness and awareness in the industrial sector are set to keep the market on a high growth curve. It is projected that from approximately USD 2.3 billion in 2018, the market worth will cross USD 4.2 billion by 2027.

As per Transparency Market Research, "Need for effective protection in terms of clothing in oil and gas industry is high and this is leading players to focus on innovation, paving way for growth in the global industrial protective clothing fabrics market."

Key Findings of Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Study:

In the near future, oil and gas segment will record sluggish growth

A decent pace of growth will be noted in the mining and welding segments

Strict penalties accorded to compliance failure is a leading growth factor

Utilities and electricians segment will be important applications over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market:

E-commerce is being tapped into by manufacturers to improve their reach so they are able to tap into new consumer base

Stringent safety standards are being implemented by governments across the world to maintain health and safety of workers

Protective clothing for women are gathering steam as so far there is dearth of good alternatives

Innovation in products development is set to propel the global industrial protective clothing fabric market on to a higher curve

Increase in investment by governments will pave way for future growth in the market landscape

Regional Analysis of Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabrics Market:

A fast growing lucrative regional market over the forecast period would be Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Rapid industrialization in a number of countries in the region will be a leading growth factor

Worker safety concerns are gaining center-stage in the region and this is leading to implementation of better norms

India , China , and the ASEAN countries will offer notable growth opportunities to market players

, , and the ASEAN countries will offer notable growth opportunities to market players Europe will demonstrate decent growth over the next few years owing to presence of high safety standards and of strong players

Competitive Analysis of Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Clothing Market:

The vendor landscape of the market is dominated by large companies such as PBI Performance Products Inc, Solvay S.A., Koninklijke Ten Cate nv (TenCate), Teijin Aramid B.V., Gunei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Milliken & Company & Glen Raven, Inc., among others. Top players are capitalizing upon proprietary technology and focusing upon increase of production capacity to ensure future growth. Innovation is a key determinant of market share.

It is pertinent to note here that global industrial protective clothing fabrics market players have been profiled in great detail by Transparency Market Research. Information provided contains financial overview, details into strategies, company overview, product details and so on.

Market Segmentation:

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Electricians

Combustible Dust

Welding

Molten Metals

Food Service

Mining

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

SOURCE Transparency Market Research