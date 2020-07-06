e-Compass Industry Outlook 2020-2024: Growth of the Wearable Devices Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Compass Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global E-compass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2024. The study includes a forecast for the E-compass market by technology, end use industry and region.



The future of the E-compass market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, and surveying industries.



The major drivers for this market are adoption of E-compass sensors in consumer electronics, growth of the wearable device market, and use of E-compass in UAVs and AUVs.



Some of the E-compass companies profiled in this report include Aichi Steel, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Bosch Sensortec, ST Microelectronics, Magnachip Semiconductor, TDK, Memsic, Oceanserver Technologies, and others



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: E-compass market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology and end use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: E-compass market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for E-compass in the E-compass market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for E-compass in the E-compass market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the E-compass market by technology (fluxgate, hall-effect, and magneto resistive), end use industry (consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, and surveying), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the E-compass market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the E-compass market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this E-compass market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the E-compass market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the E-compass market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this E-compass market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this E-compass area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, E-compass market?



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1 Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2 Supply Chain

2.3 Industry Drivers and Challenges



3 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2 Global E-Compass Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3 Global E-Compass Market by Technology

3.3.1 Fluxgate

3.3.2 Halfeffect

3.3.3 Magento resistive

3.3.4 Others

3.4 Global E-Compass Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1 Consumer Electronics

3.4.2 Aerospace and defense

3.4.3 Automotive

3.4.4 Marine

3.4.5 Seurveying

3.4.6 Others



4 Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1 Global E-Compass Market by Region

4.2 North American E-Compass Market

4.2.1 Market by End Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Marine

4.2.2 Market by Technology: Fluxgate, Hall-Effect, and Magneto Resistive

4.2.3 United States E-Compass Market

4.2.4 Canadian E-Compass Market

4.2.5 Mexican E-Compass Market

4.3 European E-Compass Market

4.4 APAC E-Compass Market

4.5 RoW E-Compass Market



5 Competitor Analysis

5.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Operational Integration

5.4 Geographical Reach

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1 Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Global E-Compass Market by Technology

6.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Global E-Compass Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Global E-Compass Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in Global E-Compass Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1 New Product Development

6.3.2 Capacity Expansion of Global E-Compass Market

6.3.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4 Certification and Licensing



7 Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1 Aichi Steel

7.2 Honeywell International

7.3 NXP Semiconductors

7.4 Asahi Kasei Microdevices

7.5 Bosch Sensortec

7.6 STMicroelectronics

7.7 Magnachip Semiconductor

7.8 TDK

7.9 Memsic

7.10 Oceanserver Technologies



