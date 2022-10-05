E-Estonia will be at 2022 GITEX GLOBAL to explore digital future's vast potential

Representatives from 12 Estonian companies will be in attendance seeking collaborations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the e-governance leader in Europe, Estonia is the world's first country to function as a digital service government. Through enabling its population to do business using broad digital service network, Estonia outperforms all other countries, scores highly on cloud usage, remote working, employment of ICT specialists, and more. Representatives from 12 Estonian e-companies will be present at the 2022 GITEX GLOBAL, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10 - 14 October. They will be sharing their progressive innovations and introducing visitors to Estonia's celebrated digital achievements.

Woman taking photos of enter e-estonia sign

As a result of strengths across all categories of digital development, Estonia has the highest number of start-ups per capita compared to other countries in scope and is recognized as a leader in e-government.

Every e-company in attendance will be seeking to explore collaborations toward consolidating Estonia's vision of a digital society. Visitors to the stand at GITEX GLOBAL can look forward to exploring global virtual solutions, IoT innovations, connectivity, cyber-capability development, and much more.

On 13 October, there will be a GITEX networking event taking place at Hyde Hotel where company representatives will also be present. This offers another valuable opportunity to speak to them and explore opportunities for collaboration in a more intimate setting.

For example, e-Recidency will be one of the focus topics at GITEX networking event. Estonia is the first country to offer e-Residency, a government-issued digital identity and status that provides access to Estonia's transparent business environment. E-resident entrepreneurs from all over the world can start an EU-based company and manage their businesses from anywhere, entirely online. In 2022, an Estonian e-resident broke the world record for fastest company incorporation ever in a time of 15 minutes and 33 seconds. Estonia truly is a country to watch as it paves the way for new digital nation for the world.

