E-Impact Marketing Sees 14 Clients Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

The digital marketing agency's best performers come from several niches and locations.

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Impact Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Lancaster, PA, has helped 14 clients to reach Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. Companies made the list based on their revenue growth rate for the period from 2018-2021.

E-Impact Marketing was founded in 2015 with 2 employees working out of a 60-square-foot shed in a Lancaster, PA backyard. Since then, the company has grown to 20+ employees at locations in downtown Lancaster, PA, and Brooklyn, NY.

"Every person across the company contributes to helping our clients succeed," said the company's CEO and founder, Chris Stoltzfus. "If we see a win with one client, the team uses that knowledge to help other clients on our team."

Protecting clients through location-specific exclusivity agreements has been another key to success. "Many marketing companies work with several clients of the same industry in a location," said Stoltzfus. "At E-Impact Marketing, when we take on one client in an area, we protect that area (within their industry) so all of our energy can go into helping them grow."

Stoltzfus also believes that faith plays an important role in their success. "While we work hard to make every client successful, we also pray and ask God for extra insight and wisdom in helping our clients grow. We believe that marketing is a space where God's Kingdom can come in small ways."

Looking forward, Stoltzfus plans to leverage the company's success to help others. "Even more [than helping businesses grow], we love to see people grow. We recently launched E-Impact Academy to provide learning opportunities for immigrants interested in learning more about marketing."

E-Impact Marketing Clients on the 2022 Inc. 5000

Name Rank 3-Year Growth Industry Location Website Zook Cabins LLC 1,490 429 % Cabin Homes Atglen, PA zookcabins.com Gingerich Structures LLC 1,533 418 % Sheds & Garages Burkesville, KY eshutilitybuildings.com Lapp Wagons LLC 2,727 205 % Wagons & Accessories Ephrata, PA lappwagons.com The Backyard & Beyond LLC 2,859 191 % Sheds & Garages Ellsinore, MO thebackyardnbeyond.com Smucker Exteriors 2,865 191 % Exterior Construction Kinzers, PA smuckerexteriors.com GEMCO Building Systems, LLC 2,928 185 % Sheds & Garages Shreveport, LA gemco.biz Sauders Hardscape Supply 3,781 132 % Hardscape Supply New Holland, PA saudershardscape.com Montana Structures, LLC 4,088 116 % Sheds & Garages Plains, MT montanastructures.net Site Prep LLC 4,181 112 % Foundations Gap, PA siteprep.com Fisher's Storage Barns 4,230 109 % Sheds & Garages Anderson, SC fisherbarns.com Northland Sheds 4,520 97 % Sheds & Garages Milbank, SD northlandsheds.com Blue Mountain Hay 4,575 95 % Hay & Straw Milton-Freewater, OR bluemountainhay.com Northwood Industries 4,979 81 % Sheds & Garages Hayward, WI northwoodoutdoor.com Sheds Unlimited LLC 4,997 80 % Sheds & Garages Morgantown, PA shedsunlimited.net

About E-Impact Marketing

E-Impact Marketing is a digital marketing agency serving small and mid-sized businesses in North America. Services include website development, search engine optimization, and ad management. E-Impact Marketing is headquartered in Lancaster, PA. For more information, visit www.eimpact.marketing.

