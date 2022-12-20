E-invoicing market to grow by 21.43% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Customer-centered solutions will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-invoicing market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-invoicing Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (B2B and B2C), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), and Geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

In 2017, the e-invoicing market was valued at USD 5,602.70 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,715.63 million. The e-invoicing market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,330.37 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 21.43% according to Technavio.

E-invoicing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global E-invoicing market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

TradeShift Inc. - The company offers E-invoicing such as a B2B marketplace for E-procurement and AP automation & E-invoicing solution.

- The company offers E-invoicing such as a B2B marketplace for E-procurement and AP automation & E-invoicing solution. Taulia Inc - The company offers E-invoicing such as supply chain finance, cash forecasting, and invoice automation.

- The company offers E-invoicing such as supply chain finance, cash forecasting, and invoice automation. SAP SE - The company offers E-invoicing such as ERP and finance, database and data management, Analytics, CRM, and customer experience.

Global E-invoicing Market – Market Dynamics

Major drivers

Convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems

Need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance

Shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model

Key challenges

Threat of cyber-attacks and data privacy

Dependence on the internet and software

Inaccuracies in invoicing

The e-invoicing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this E-invoicing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-invoicing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the e-invoicing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-invoicing industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-invoicing market vendors

E-invoicing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,330.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.08 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Basware Corp., Cegedim SA., Comarch SA., Coupa Software Inc., Esker SA., International Business Machines Corp., iPayables Inc., Kofax Inc., Nipendo Ltd., PaySimple Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Taulia Inc., Tipalti Inc., TradeShift Inc., Transcepta LLC., Visma Solutions Oy, Webtel Electrosoft. Pvt. Ltd., Xero Ltd, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

