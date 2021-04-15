e-JAM Provides Full-Time, Contract, and Freelance Talent Out of Jamaica

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e-JAM Group, a leader in international recruitment specializing in unskilled and skilled labor out of Jamaica West Indies, has launched a do-it-yourself online job portal. With offices in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Fort Lauderdale, they recruit and source talent for full-time, contract, outsourcing, and freelance opportunities. These talented candidates are professionals that are ready to work remotely or on the job to fit your needs.

e-JAM's Employer portal is your one stop-site for all of your new talent hiring. It provides a user-friendly platform that allows you to post jobs and browse through Jobseeker profiles at anytime from anywhere.

For Employer's that require a turn-key hands-off approach, e-JAM offers a service that manages your remote talent in Jamaica while you take care of business locally.

When time is of the essence, e-JAM's full-service recruitment offers employers the ability to minimize stress, time, and unnecessary costs. e-JAM recruiters utilize their expertise to find potential candidates through a rigorous verification process. This ensures the candidate is work-ready by guaranteeing they have met your requirements.

e-JAM's recruitment service provides peace of mind that the candidate is trustworthy and can be a dependable asset to your growing company.

e-JAM takes care of the frustrating and time-consuming work of hiring new talent, so hiring managers can get back to business! For more information on our full line of services and to get started, visit ejamhire.com

As of 2021, e-JAM now offers business consultancy services to help businesses transitions into this new 'cloud based' normal by minimizing stress and maximizing efficiency.

Miles McKinley

954-272-8233

ejamhire.com

SOURCE e-JAM

