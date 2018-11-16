E. L. Wiegand Grant to Fund Educational Technology Project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining excellence in a 21st Century education requires investments in technology. The E. L. Wiegand Foundation recognizes this and has granted $222,500 for the SNC Network Technology Project. Maintaining and expanding SNC's network infrastructure is critical to enabling secure audio and video traffic for two-way teleconferencing. The project will also enhance and secure student services in admissions, financial aid, student accounts, academic records and library services. The E. L. Wiegand Foundation's commitment to excellence supports SNC's commitment to improving, maintaining and expanding a flexible hybrid learning environment in an increasingly competitive educational landscape.

The project supports the needs of modern classrooms moving to provide increased distance-ready instruction and security. Sierra Nevada College and E. L. Wiegand recognize these needs, as they collaborate on superior access pathways for education. Sierra Nevada College, Nevada's only private non-profit four-year university, continues to expand access to higher education in the region and beyond. SNC Tahoe operates two extension centers, one at Lake Tahoe Community College, and another in on Truckee Meadows Community College's Dandini Campus. SNC is also increasing its online instructional capability with the Canvas Learning Management System. All of these initiatives find crucial support in the SNC Technology Project.

The college now offers several new pathways for students, including Prior Learning Assessment (PLA), a Bachelor of General Studies, and is exploring an online Master of Business Administration. The PLA course, General Studies and MBA degrees will offer adult learners opportunities for career advancement.

"With the enhancements to the network infrastructure made possible through the SNC Technology Project, Sierra Nevada College will remain well equipped to provide a wide range of educational pathways, for traditional and non-traditional students alike," says Dr. Alan Walker, President of Sierra Nevada College. "Using technology, we can meet students where they are at in life, and give them due credit."

Sierra Nevada College is Nevada's only accredited private non-profit four-year university. Sierra Nevada College is committed to using active learning that fosters a culture of competition guiding students to think on their feet, communicate persuasively, and acquire the higher-order thinking skills necessary to thrive in the real world.

