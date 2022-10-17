E-learning Courses Market to grow by USD 109.05 Bn, Digitization of Learning Process to Boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Learning Courses Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 109.05 billion by 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 15.67% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026

The global E-learning courses market is fragmented, owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. International vendors are increasing their footprint across the world. This creates significant challenges for regional vendors that cannot compete based on quality, technology, and price. Technavio expects the competitive environment to intensify over the forecast period, owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors. As the demand for E-learning increases, several vendors will focus on providing E-learning courses with varying content across different domains. Technavio expects several vendors to focus on selling e-learning courses to university students, corporations, and individuals.

Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Coursera Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., edX LLC., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, and Co. KG, GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Seek Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Digitization of learning processes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, credibility issues might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K-12

The e-learning courses market share growth in the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. The higher education sector dominates the global E-learning courses market, with a sizable number of vendors offering a wide range of courses, mainly in the STEM segment, followed by courses in arts and other subjects.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

E-learning Courses Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning courses market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning courses market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning courses market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning courses market, vendors

E-learning Courses Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 109.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cegos Group, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Compunnel Software Group Inc., Coursera Inc., CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., edX LLC., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., NIIT Ltd, Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Corp., and Seek Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

