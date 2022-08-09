E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 164.56 Billion from 2020 to 2025, Y-O-Y Growth Rate of 2021 was Estimated at 19.92%

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market: Emergence of Virtual Schools to Drive Growth

The phenomenon is gaining momentum largely in developed nations, such as the US and the UK. Virtual schools utilize various online tools, such as online content and delivery formats.

Content can be presented to students in the format of videos, animations, games, and audio. Furthermore, virtual schools provide synchronous methods of interaction among students and teachers. Owing to massive education digitization steps and initiatives, virtual schools are getting popular among students and education authorities.

Their growth is favored by the availability of virtual communication tools, virtual labs, and simulated learning environments. Providers of such technologies are helping institutions run virtual learning classrooms. The rising penetration of cloud technology in education is facilitating the management of every aspect of the institution.

Hence, all these factors are expected to support the adoption of virtual schools and subsequently accelerate the growth of the global E-learning IT infrastructure market during the forecast period.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market: Rise of Industry 4.0 to be Premium Trend

Advances in digital technology have positively affected the manufacturing and services sectors in developed and emerging economies. Industry 4.0 is the latest development in the digital industrial technology spectrum, and it involves the analysis of data gathered from various sources, including machines, technologies, systems, and processes.

A few key technologies that are driving Industry 4.0 are additive manufacturing, automation technologies, simulation, analytics, and cloud computing. These developments are a clear indication of the key skills required by the workforce. Educational institutions and corporate organizations need to revamp the curriculum and training methods to upgrade necessary skills.

Hence, for higher education and corporate training, institutions and organizations must initiate various measures to upgrade learning programs. In this context, e-learning IT infrastructure plays a vital role, as institutions and organizations have the leverage to develop courses and content based on the requirement by updating the curriculum with the best practices of the industry.

This provides a stable platform for educators and trainers to test and deliver numerous forms of learning methods such as flipped classrooms, blended learning, and competency-based education.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for e-learning IT infrastructure in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. North America is another significant region facilitating the e-learning IT infrastructure market growth over the forecast period. One of the major factors influencing the high growth of the e-learning market in the region is diminishing technological barriers in the region. Most institutions in North America use online teaching methods in classrooms. The availability of gadgets like e-readers, tablets, and laptops, coupled with uninterrupted Internet connectivity, has led to the huge penetration of e-learning education in the region.

Some of the Major E-learning IT Infrastructure Companies:

Adobe Inc.

Apple Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Schoology Inc.

The E-learning it infrastructure market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Category Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Connectivity - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hardware - size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - size and forecast 2020-2025

The E-learning IT infrastructure market share growth by the connectivity will be significant during the forecast period. Connectivity is mandatory for schools as well as vendors to provide the content to students and teachers in a smooth and uninterrupted manner. A robust connectivity infrastructure expedites the growth of the e-learning market globally. The need to maintain stable connectivity to deliver better e-learning services without any disruptions has resulted in significant investments in the connectivity infrastructure.

E-learning IT Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 164.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Schoology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Category

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Category

5.3 Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Category

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Category

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer Landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 44: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Adobe Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Apple Inc.

10.5 Aptara Inc.

Exhibit 53: Aptara Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 54: Aptara Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Aptara Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 56: Aptara Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Articulate Global Inc.

Exhibit 57: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Articulate Global Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Blackboard Inc.

Exhibit 60: Blackboard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Blackboard Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Blackboard Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Blackboard Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 64: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 68: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 72: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 76: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 77: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 78: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Schoology Inc.

Exhibit 80: Schoology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Schoology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Schoology Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

