E-learning leader, Typsy, selects Blackbird for remote, cloud-native video editing

LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Australian headquartered educational technology company, Typsy, has chosen Blackbird for ultra-efficient, remote cloud-native video editing. The deal is for 3 years.

Typsy is a market leader in the production of e-learning content for the global hospitality industry. Counting the world's largest hotel and restaurant chains amongst its user community, Typsy empowers its members with access to insider tips and knowledge to serve the world better and make every hospitality moment exceptional.

Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud-native video editing and publishing platform, providing rapid access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content to multiple devices and platforms. An ultra-green technology, Blackbird supports the sustainability goals of the media production industry.

Typsy's globally distributed production team will remotely access and use the Blackbird toolset to edit and enrich online classes. The crafted content will then be published alongside Typsy's existing library of learning materials for immediate availability to their global community. The deployment will be another of Blackbird's installed base running on Microsoft Azure public cloud infrastructure.

Typsy CEO, Jonathan Plowright, said: "We've seen an exponential increase in demand for online hospitality training over the past few months. As a result, we were in need of a service that not only provided top-quality production but could ensure we kept up with demand for new, industry standard course content. We're excited to be working with Blackbird, where speed and access to media are critical in reducing post-production times and removing technical overheads and file movements. The platform will enable Typsy editors, from Australia to Belgium, to access the new content, create new courses and publish them to our platform in a timely manner."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "I am delighted Typsy have chosen Blackbird to meet their customers' increasing demand for content and to drive their business to the next level. Typsy's globally distributed production teams are collaborating using our professional toolsets centrally and editing, enriching and publishing innovative, high quality finished content from wherever they are. From our perspective, e-learning and corporate communications video content are high growth verticals and ones for which Blackbird is a strong and effective solution."

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetization for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, Arsenal FC, the U.S Department of State and 50 local US news stations with TownNews.

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

About Typsy

Typsy is the world's fastest-growing online hospitality training platform. Its courses are designed for Governments and Associations to support their industries with building skills capacity, for multi-national hotel and restaurant chains, learning institutions, small businesses, and individuals to upskill for exceptional careers in hospitality. The current Typsy video library consists of over 800 lessons on a variety of topics, ranging from compliance to food and beverage to marketing.

Recently, its library has expanded to include Coronavirus-specific content, providing practical information for business owners and employees on how to continue to operate well under Coronavirus restrictions and concerns, including COVID-19 Responsibility & Service Tips and a Health & Wellbeing course for stress management.

