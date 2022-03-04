E-learning Market: 34% of Growth to Originate from North America | By End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and Geography | Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025 | Technavio

Mar 04, 2022, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will register the highest growth rate of 34% among the other regions. US and Canada are the key markets for E-learning. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The E-learning Market Share is expected to increase by USD 147.79 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 16%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Regional Market Outlook
34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for e-learning in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.
The increasing internet connectivity and innovation will facilitate the e-learning market growth in North America over the forecast period.
E-learning Market Facts at a Glance-
- Total Pages: 120
- Companies: 10+ – Including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. among others
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
- Segments: End-user (higher education, corporate, and K12)
- Geographies: North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK and Germany), APAC (China), South America, and MEA
Vendor Insights-
The E-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Adobe Inc.- The company offers eLearning through Virtual reality, video based learning, screen capture, interactive eLearning, soft skills and compliance learning, mobile learning and others.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.- The company offers digital solutions for higher education through Cenage mindtap engineering, cenage mindtap business and economics, Webassign and others.
- Instructure Inc.- The company offers eLearning through a platform named Canvas through LMS, Canvas studio, Mastery connect, Videri and others.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
- E-learning Market Driver:
- Learning process enhancements in the academic sector:
The evolution of education technologies began with schools and colleges converting traditional classrooms to digital classrooms by investing in fundamental hardware and software solutions. Advances in information technology have revolutionized communication practices and aspects of education. Technology is transforming K-12 and higher education by empowering teachers as they can reject education technologies that divert student attention. Personalized learning and job-embedded professional learning are adopted by schools to meet the demand of teaching schedules and to support the learning styles of teachers. The adoption of content digitization led to an increase in demand for digital education publications.
- E-learning Market Trend:
- Increase in the adoption of microlearning:
Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized content. In microlearning, all topics of the course are split into smaller pieces that consist of videos, audio, texts, or infographics. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap of students. With the advent of microlearning, academic eLearning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course content. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short period. In the academic sector, the BYOD and corporate-owned personally-enabled (COPE) policies are adopted to allow learners to learn at their convenience using their preferred devices. Microlearning helps to learn specific information in short intervals through their device.
E-learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 147.79 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
