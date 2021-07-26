E-learning Market in the UK to Grow by $ 9.94 billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the Learning process enhancements in the academic sector, the rise in cost-effective content development, the reduced infrastructural and additional costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-learning Market in the UK 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-learning Market in the UK is segmented as below:

Product

Packaged Content



Solutions

End-user

K12



Higher Education



Corporate

E-learning Market in UK 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the e-learning market in the UK in the Education Services industry include Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-learning Market in UK size

E-learning Market in UK trends

E-learning Market in UK industry analysis

The reduced infrastructural and additional costs are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rise in in-house content development may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-learning market in the UK are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

E-learning Market in UK 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth in the UK during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size in the UK and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in the UK

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors in the UK

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Learning Technologies Group Plc

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

