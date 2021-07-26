E-learning Market in the UK to Grow by $ 9.94 billion during 2021-2025 | Insights on COVID-19 Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 23:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in the UK in the Education Services industry is poised to grow by USD 9.94 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-learning market in the UK will be progressing at a CAGR of 15.05%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the Learning process enhancements in the academic sector, the rise in cost-effective content development, the reduced infrastructural and additional costs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-learning Market in the UK 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-learning Market in the UK is segmented as below:
- Product
- Packaged Content
- Solutions
- End-user
- K12
- Higher Education
- Corporate
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70775
E-learning Market in UK 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the e-learning market in the UK in the Education Services industry include Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- E-learning Market in UK size
- E-learning Market in UK trends
- E-learning Market in UK industry analysis
The reduced infrastructural and additional costs are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rise in in-house content development may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-learning market in the UK are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-learning Market in UK 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth in the UK during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market size in the UK and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market in the UK
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors in the UK
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Digital Badges Market- The digital badges market is segmented by application (higher education and K-12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market- The corporate compliance training market is segmented by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- City & Guilds Group
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Learning Technologies Group Plc
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- SAP SE
- Skillsoft Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]hnavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-in-uk-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article