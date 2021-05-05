E-Learning Market in the US will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 17% through 2021-2025|Evolved learning and education landscape to upheave Growth|Technavio

E-Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-Learning Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Content



Technology



Services

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K-12

E-Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the e-learning market in US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-Learning Market in US size

E-Learning Market in US trends

E-Learning Market in US industry analysis

The increasing focus of corporates on workforce learning and engagement and the drive toward learner centricity by several educational institutions will drive the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period. However, factors such as competition from MOOCs may threaten the growth of the market.

E-Learning Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth in us during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

RELX Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

