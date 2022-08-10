E-Learning Market In US to grow by 36.54 Bn, Docebo Inc. and Coursera Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

Aug 10, 2022, 11:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the E-Learning market in the US, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 36.54 billion, at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request market snapshot before purchasing
Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Evolved learning and education landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from MOOCs might hamper market growth.
- Product
- Content
- Technology
- Services
- End-user
- Higher Education
- Corporate
- K-12
The content category will significantly increase its market share in the US. The growing demand for high-quality e-learning content to boost brand value and achieve a competitive advantage is what is causing the content segment to rise. Demand for high-quality information is rising as a result of the US government's ongoing push to digitize education. By the course and curriculum needs of the institutions, vendors also offer specially made learning materials. Buy Sample Report.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning market in our report covers the following areas:
- E-Learning Market in US Size
- E-Learning Market in US Trends
- E-Learning Market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the E-Learning Market in US growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-learning market in its growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market in our size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market in us
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market in us, vendors
|
E-Learning Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 36.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.95
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Performing market contribution
|
The US at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
The US and North America
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- D2L Corp.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Providence Equity Partners LLC
- RELX Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research Methodology
- List of abbreviations
