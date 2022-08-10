E-Learning Market In US to grow by 36.54 Bn, Docebo Inc. and Coursera Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Evolved learning and education landscape has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competition from MOOCs might hamper market growth.

E-Learning Market in US Segmentation

Product

Content



Technology



Services

End-user

Higher Education



Corporate



K-12

The content category will significantly increase its market share in the US. The growing demand for high-quality e-learning content to boost brand value and achieve a competitive advantage is what is causing the content segment to rise. Demand for high-quality information is rising as a result of the US government's ongoing push to digitize education. By the course and curriculum needs of the institutions, vendors also offer specially made learning materials.

E-Learning Market in US Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The e-learning market in our report covers the following areas:

E-Learning Market in US Size

E-Learning Market in US Trends

E-Learning Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the widespread adoption of mobile-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the E-Learning Market in US growth during the next few years.

E-Learning Market in US Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the e-learning market in its growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-learning market in our size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-learning market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the e-learning market in us, vendors

E-Learning Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 36.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.95 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution The US at 100% Key consumer countries The US and North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., edX Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, and Udemy Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the US market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Technology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

D2L Corp.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

RELX Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

