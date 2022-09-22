E-Learning Market in US to Record a CAGR of 17%, Advent of Advanced Technologies to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the e-learning market in the US is the advent of advanced technologies. The US is an early adopter of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and virtual assistants, which have been incorporated into e-learning products. The implementation of such technologies in education has led to the evolution of the e-learning landscape in the country. AR and VR systems and headsets offer learners new ways to engage by simulating a virtual environment and roleplay, which provide a customized and hands-on learning experience. The technological maturity of the country and the evolution of learner demand have created the need for convenience and innovations in the e-learning value chain. Learners can learn efficiently and effectively using advanced technologies such as AR and VR.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-Learning Market in US

The e-learning market in the US is expected to grow by USD 36.54 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Moreover, the year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 will be 15.95%.

E-Learning Market in the US: Challenge

The competition from MOOCs will challenge the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period. In the US, several MOOCs are available in the market. MOOCs offer an open environment and provide free access. They are also cost-effective when compared to e-learning. The advantages of MOOCs, such as free access, community support, and a wide array of content, will attract several learners. The scope of MOOCs is expanding owing to their semi-synchronicity, engaging course design, the incorporation of analytics, and free access to verified certificates and diplomas from major educational institutions and businesses. In terms of functionality and learner engagement, modern MOOCs are comparable to e-learning. Hence, the increasing demand for MOOCs will hamper the growth of the e-learning market in the US during the forecast period.

E-Learning Market in the US: Vendor Landscape

The e-learning market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are included in this report based on their service and product offerings. They are identified based on their revenues, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials.

E-Learning Market In US: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the e-learning market in the US by product (content, technology, and services) and end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

Based on end-user, the content segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing need for high-quality e-learning content to improve brand value and gain a competitive advantage. There is a perpetual push toward the digitalization of education by the government of the US, which has increased the demand for high-quality content. Hence, vendors are providing customized learning materials based on the course and curriculum requirements of institutions.

