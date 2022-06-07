E-Learning Market Size in GCC Countries to Grow by USD 569.04 million | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments End user Corporate, K-12 education, and higher education Geography Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?

The growth of the e-learning market in GCC countries will be driven by the high demand for skill-based training. The use of LMS and content authoring, among others, further drives the market growth in the GCC. Technical training is mainly delivered by using methods such as simulation training and blended training to increase the effectiveness of training programs. E-learning is extensively used to train employees in customer relationship management to help them focus on catering to the requirements of customers. Any rise in the demand for gamification will directly impact the demand for the e-learning market.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?

The introduction of gamification is a key trend in the e-learning market. Educational curriculums can use games in training and curriculum to increase the interest of students. Gamification in e-learning is used to motivate learners to stay focused on the course and help tutors guide and reward the learners.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the E-Learning Market in GCC Countries?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the e-learning market in GCC countries include Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The e-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 569.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.09 Regional analysis Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of MEA, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 39% Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Administrate Ltd., Coursera Inc., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley & Sons Inc., New Horizons Worldwide LLC, Open Text Corp., Pearson Plc, The Rapid Results College Ltd., and XpertLearning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

