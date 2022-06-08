E-Learning Market Size in the UK to grow by USD 11.57 billion by 2026 | Packaged Content Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The e-learning market in the UK report is segmented by Product (Packaged content and Solutions) and End-user (K-12, Higher education, and Corporate). Technavioreport provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the e-learning market size in the UK and actionable market insights on each segment.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The learning process enhancements in the academic secto r are the key driver supporting the UK e-learning market growth. Digital learning tools like e-learning solutions and systems are enabling personalized learning for students, thereby boosting their engagement and skills. Educational technology solutions are becoming popular among higher education institutions to provide a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training. Different types of assessment methods in educational institutions have been introduced, and the student-centric learning model has gained wider recognition and adoption. As a result, developments such as the personalization of learning processes and adaptive learning have gained momentum. E-learning has allowed students to pursue courses beyond the traditional curriculum requirements as e-learning courses offer a flexible way of learning numerous subjects. Students can pursue the required courses according to their timeline. The flexible timeline of e-learning courses provides learners with instant access to course materials as per their requirements. Such factors will escalate UK e-learning market growth during the forecast period.





Market Challenges - Rising in-house content development is one of the factors challenging the UK e-learning market growth. Schools and universities are continuously looking forward to creating powerful digital learning experiences for their students, which help to evaluate student engagement, track results, and obtain feedback. In-house content developers create a few courses along with instructors, add plenty of images and videos, and modify them according to learner engagement and feedback. E-learning authoring tools can link courseware to Google analytics to receive data about learners and how they access and use courses. The tools can also export course content to e-learning standards, such as the Shareable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) and the Tin Can application program interface (API). Thus, the increase in the development of in-house course content is expected to affect the e-learning market in the UK during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis:

The e-learning market in the UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on quality and reliability to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.



City and Guilds Group



Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.



D2L Corp.



Day One Technologies Ltd.



John Wiley and Sons Inc.



JPMorgan Chase and Co.



McGraw Hill



SAP SE



Skillsoft Ltd.



First Media Solutions Ltd.



Learning Pool



Learning Technologies Group Plc



Looop Online Ltd.



Sponge Group Holdings Ltd.



Thoma Bravo LP



Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.



Virtual College Ltd.



Walkgrove Ltd.



WillowDNA

E-learning Market In The UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.7 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Day One Technologies Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., McGraw Hill, SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., First Media Solutions Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Looop Online Ltd., Sponge Group Holdings Ltd., Thoma Bravo LP, Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Virtual College Ltd., Walkgrove Ltd., and WillowDNA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

