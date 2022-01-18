E-learning Market Size to grow by USD 147.79 billion | Market Research Insights Highlight the Rising Adoption of Gamification as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Global e-learning is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The global e-Learning market is characterized by a significant number of major, small, and medium-sized companies. The majority of large and established firms have global sales and distribution networks, whilst the majority of minor players are focused on regional markets. Price, quality, technology, brand identification, and distribution are all factors that vendors compete on. Furthermore, the requirement for large initial investments and the difficulties of adapting to the industry's regulatory environment limits the number of new entrants.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Ltd.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the e-learning market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 34% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period. The year-on-year growth is estimated at 15.45% during this period.

In North America, the e-Learning model is becoming more popular as a learning process and a medium for students to employ new technologies. Companies are investing in new technology to boost academic flexibility. As a result, students can study through the use of technology while exploring a virtual learning environment and gaining experience in the area. Learners can also obtain abilities in virtual settings that they can apply in the workplace through eLearning. With increased internet connectivity and innovation in this region, eLearning will play a larger role in the market's growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for e-learning during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The e-learning market share growth by the higher education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Schools and higher education institutions are increasingly using education technology solutions to create a digital platform for documenting and tracking the delivery of online education and training. Furthermore, the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) was created to teach and engage students at their own pace. It's a group of higher education leaders and innovators working together to improve the quality of digital teaching and learning. During the forecast period, the market sector is expected to increase significantly.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The rising adoption of gamification is notably driving the e-learning market growth. The inclusion of gamification strategy with e-learning allows for easy tracking of students' progress and improved connections with educators and other students. The demand for tools like LMS and analytics, which are used to understand and improve the learning process, has elevated gamification's appeal in e-learning even further. They also offer authoring solutions that enable teachers to create their educational software.

Microlearning is becoming more popular as personalization and adaptive learning become more important. One of the most important e-learning market developments is the use of microlearning, which allows people to acquire specialized material in small bursts. Microlearning also enables efficient just-in-time learning support and contributes to the reduction of individual learning gaps. Infographics are created using the same technologies that educational institutions and schools use to produce and distribute microlearning courses.

