E-Liquid Market size worth $ 3.4 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 12.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "E-Liquid Market" By Type (Bottled, Pre-Filled), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online), By Flavors (Fruit and Nuts, Tobacco, Dessert), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global E-Liquid Market size was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global E-Liquid Market Overview

E-liquid, also called e-juice or vape juice, is the liquid mixture of nicotine, base liquid, and flavoring agent which is used in e-cigarettes and heated to smoke. Using e-liquid does not produce smoke, and hence, also stops secondhand smoking. The nicotine is taken out from tobacco leaves and is better as compared to traditional tobacco. The increasing popularity of e-liquids among millennials and rising health concerns among the long-lived population are other factors driving the market growth. However, worries among smokers regarding the presence of toxicants in e-liquids are projected to be a factor restraining market growth over the upcoming period.

Accordingly, market players are investing mostly in the research and development of good and safer e-liquids. Furthermore, the market leaders are mostly utilizing social media platforms to spread the latest trends and flavors, implement alteration promotional plans & strategies, and increase their consumer base. The rising popularity of personal vaporizers and box mods is expected to stimulate the demand for e-liquid across the planet. The E-liquid segment is anticipated to appear as the widely-growing segment. The tobacco-free composition of e-liquids and the availability of various flavors such as fruits & nuts, blueberry, and menthol along with a range of chocolate, make these products more acceptable. This is expected to drive the segment growth.

The online platform segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The more use of social media applications such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp to promote and sell vape devices is anticipated to drive the growth of the online distribution channel. Market players are launching several e-liquid flavors in the market to fulfill to the evolving preferences of people, thereby stimulating market growth.

Key Developments

In December 2018 , British American Tobacco Company launched new products for vaping, with the incorporation of the new Puretech blade technology. The products unveiled were Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwicth Maxx.

, British American Tobacco Company launched new products for vaping, with the incorporation of the new Puretech blade technology. The products unveiled were Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwicth Maxx. In August 2016 , Flavors & More introduced new premium e-liquid products – Cypher, Hawkeye, and iGen, in the premium category.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Black Note, Inc., Breazy, BSMW Ltd., Crystal Canyon Vapes LLC., eLiquid Factory, Mig Vapor LLC., Molecule Labs, Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC., Philip Morris International Inc., Turning Point Brands Inc., and VMR Products LLC.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global E-Liquid Market On the basis of Type, Distribution Channel, Flavors, and Geography.

E-Liquid Market, By Type

Bottled



Pre-Filled

E-Liquid Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail Store



Online

E-Liquid Market, By Flavors

Fruit and Nuts



Tobacco



Deserts



Chocolate



Menthol



Others

E-Liquid Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

