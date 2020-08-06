E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley Selected for Broward Sheriff's Office Advisory Council

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Navy fighter pilot and TOPGUN Options CEO, E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley is honored to have been selected to join the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council (BSAC).

Since its inception in 1985, the BSAC has provided funding to the families of first responders killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Donations made allow the advisory council to provide funding to promote a positive relationship between law enforcement and community, support the mental health and well-being of first responders, ensure that agencies have the latest technology for emergency services, and provide specialized law enforcement training. The BSAC is supported solely by donations from the generosity of the community and its members.

"As a country, it is our shared responsibility and privilege to safeguard the men and women in Blue who wake up every day and put their lives at risk to protect us," said E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley, CEO of TOPGUN Options and Founder of the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation. "When presented with the opportunity to join the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council and support those who serve in our local communities, it was an easy decision as our goals and values align."

Some of the recent projects funded by the BSAC include providing 500 tablets to Broward County middle school students, purchasing 2500 teddy bears for first responders to gift to children trauma victims, provided $30,000 worth of Narcan to help fight the opioid crises, donating over 3000 meals to neighbors in need during the holiday season, and numerous other community initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley join our Advisory Council as we feel he exemplifies the values we aim to promote as an organization," said Nancy Vaniman, Executive Director of BSAC. "We strongly believe that it is only through the generosity of the community leaders such as Whiz that we can thrive as a community."

In addition to Whiz's new appointment to the BSAC, he also dedicated his time to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in honor of his sister Monica who lost her life to a drunk driver, and his own foundation launched to support his fellow veterans, the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation.

For more information on the BSAC or to make a donation, please visit https://sheriffsadvisorycouncil.com.

ABOUT E. MATTHEW 'WHIZ' BUCKLEY

E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley is a decorated retired Navy fighter pilot turned CEO, published author and renowned speaker for fortune 500 companies including McKesson, Fidelity, and Cisco. Whiz is also the founder of the TOPGUN Fighter Foundation, whose mission is to support veterans. He applied his combat knowledge into his business, TOPGUN Options, and was able to grow it to a multi-million-dollar options trading school. Prior to TGO, he was an F/A-18 Hornet Instructor and flew 44 combat missions over Iraq, being awarded 2 Strike/Flight Air Medals by the President of the United States. He combined his unprecedented experiences in the military and corporate America in the writing of From Sea Level to C Level: A Fighter Pilot's Journey from the Front Lines to the Front Office.

