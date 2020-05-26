E-Mediate Marketing selected to head marketing campaign for Washtenaw County Prosecutor Candidate Dr. Hugo J. Mack for 2020 election

The selection of E-Mediate comes as Washtenaw County Prosecutor candidate, Dr. Hugo J. Mack seeks to bring his experience and guiding principle of restorative justice to the office. Dr. Mack seeks to re-affirm that the prosecutor's office is a "minister of justice." Josh Mediate, President and founder of E-Mediate explains his support for Dr. Hugo J. Mack and how E-Mediate decided to help direct the marketing efforts for the campaign:

"I have always believed in voting for the right candidate for the job." says Mediate. "Dr. Mack's immense legal experience – as a public defender, criminal defense lawyer and his commitment to restorative justice is something which the E-Mediate team and I resonate with."

Mediate continued to identify elements of Mack's campaign which he believes in. "Hugo's commitment to running the prosecutor's office as a 'minister of justice' is something which will benefit all citizens of Washtenaw County; my team and I are proud to be a part of this."

E-Mediate aims to help Dr. Hugo J. Mack win in his quest for the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office. The election for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office will be held on August 4, 2020.

About E-Mediate Marketing



E-Mediate Marketing is a Michigan-based marketing firm specializing in digital marketing. E-Mediate Marketing provides services to various US - based businesses across multiple industries. E-Mediate Marketing is based in Ann Arbor, MI. Please visit http://emediatemarketing.com to learn more.

About Dr. Hugo J. Mack

Dr. Hugo J. Mack is running for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office in the upcoming August 4, 2020 election. Hugo's unique qualifications make him the unmistakable and clear choice for Washtenaw Prosecutor. Dr. Hugo J. Mack has experience as a public prosecutor for Washtenaw county, real life courtroom experience as a criminal defense lawyer, and experience from running a large law office, comparable to the Washtenaw County prosecutor's office. For more information on Dr. Hugo J. Mack, please visit https://www.hugoforprosecutor2020.com.

Press Contact | Tong Wu | Chief Operations Officer | [email protected]

SOURCE E-Mediate Marketing, LLC

