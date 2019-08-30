e-On Batteries, Inc., the Energy Storage Projects Leader, is cited for Leadership by Energy CIO Insights Magazine

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e-On Batteries, Inc. (e-On Batteries) today announced that Energy CIO Insights magazine has selected the company as one of the top energy storage systems providers for 2019. The cover article, and complete Top 10 list of distinguished recipients, is viewable here: https://energy-storage-system.energycioinsights.com/vendors/top-energy-storage-solution-providers-2019.html. e-On has value adding programs for solar contractors, for the specific needs of the utility industry, and revenue generating programs for property developers interested in profiting from the boom in energy storage.

Energy CIO Insiders annual Top 10 Energy Storage Solution providers 2019 edition. e-On Batteries brings advanced lithium Energy Storage Solutions to both utility and commercial organizations for backup power, baseload power, and a variety of other ancillary service lines.

e-On Batteries is a prominent technological player in the development of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 ) based energy storage systems. The company's UL 1973 listed 6.4kWh module is engineered as a scalable building block to enable larger systems, and its 19" rack-mounted modular systems are easily configured from 12.8kWh residential systems to 4.8MWh container-based systems and more. With over 20 million deployed calls and zero catastrophic failures, combined with cell-level BMS monitoring and control systems, expert engineering liaison and certified installers, e-On Batteries provides full value to you.

