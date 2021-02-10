E-pharmacy Market Size USD 67930 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 8.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-pharmacy Market is Segmented by Type - Over-the-counter drugs, Prescription drugs, by Application - Hospital, Clinic, by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software Category.

The global E-pharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 67930 Million by 2026, from USD 38400 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of e-pharmacy market size are high adoption of e-commerce, increased online orders, growth in the elderly population, and rising implementation of e-prescriptions in hospitals and other healthcare services. In addition, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has considerably influenced the utilization of online pharmacy platforms, thereby increasing the e-pharmacy market size.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-6C2152/Global_E_Pharmacy_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE E-PHARMACY MARKET SIZE

Increased implementation of emerging technology has contributed to digitalization in the healthcare industry, which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the e-pharmacy market size. The ability to capture a larger client base and appeal to unmet pharmaceutical distribution needs would fuel the growth of the e-pharmacy market size during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing use of information technology in the healthcare sector enables physicians to send prescriptions electronically, which is expected to fuel the growth of the industry.

The constant rise in the burden of healthcare costs in developing economies suggests the growing need to cut costs. The ever-increasing demand for healthcare goods & services makes it difficult for offline retail suppliers to meet the rising needs on a demographic basis and therefore provides a tremendous opportunity for online health retailers to meet the broad customer base. This is because there is no need for e-Pharmacies to spend money on keeping enormous workers or vendors as well as renting warehouses and premises. This cost-effective feature of e-pharmacy is expected to increase the growth of the e-pharmacy market size.

The growing chronic diseases and the need for long-term scheduled medication in such patients are expected to boost the e-pharmacy market size. The e-pharmacy service will support patients trapped with acute illness and cannot go to a pharmacy. In addition, online channels will aggregate supply as people around the globe will boost the market for otherwise difficult-to-find medicines.

The presence of a large number of illegitimate e-pharmaceuticals worldwide has a negative impact on the market. These illegal pharmacies are selling medicines that are not approved for sale. There is always a risk of receiving counterfeit & contaminated medicines containing incorrect active ingredients from these e-Pharmaceuticals.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-6C2152/global-e-pharmacy

E-PHARMACY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The OTC (Over the Counter) segment accounted for the largest e-pharmacy market share in 2018. It is expected that the inclusion of different medicines within the OTC group, coupled with a preference for self-medication, would drive the growth of the OTC segment in the e-pharmacy market. However, it is predicted that the prescription drugs segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Based on the operating platform, the app-based segment held the largest market share in 2019. The growing number of retail pharmacies launching apps for the distribution of medical products globally is the main factor driving the growth of the segment.

Based on region, North America dominated the e-Pharmacy market in 2017 with the largest market share. High acceptance of e-commerce, increased online orders, and the number of elderly people are key factors contributing to North America's market share. The presence of well-established players and an increase in pharmaceutical needs, especially baby boomers, are also expected to drive market growth. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool and an increase in the target population.

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-6C2152/Global_E_Pharmacy_Market

SEGMENTAT BY DATA TYPE

Over-the-counter drugs

Prescription drugs

SEGMENTAT BY APPLICATION

Hospital

Clinic

SEGMENTAT BY REGIONS

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SEGMENTAT BY KEY PLAYERS

The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

CVS Health

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle, Inc.

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Rowlands Pharmacy

OptumRx, Inc.

CVS Health

Express Scripts Holding Company

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6C2152&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-6C2152&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- In 2018, the global E-Prescribing System market size was 510 Million USD and it is expected to reach 3230 Million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.0% during 2019-2025.

- Online Pharmacy Market - This report focuses on the global Online Pharmacy market size, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Pharmacy development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

- Mail Order Pharmacy Market by Product Type - Prescription Drugs, Non-prescription Drugs, Application - App Only, Online Store, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Pharmacy Repackaging System Market Product Type - Blister Card Packaging Systems, Pouch Packaging Automation Systems, Liquid Medication Packaging Systems, Bottle Filling Automation Systems, Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- E-Prescription Market by Product Type - Integrated Systems, Stand-alone Systems, by Application: Hospitals, Office-based Physicians, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Pharmacy Refrigerators Market Product Type - Up to 100L, 100-300L, 300-500L, 500-1000L, More than 1000L, Application: Pharmacy, Clinical & Hospital, Laboratory, Other, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Pharmacy Isolators Market by Product-Type: Open Isolator, Closed Isolator, by Application: Hospitals And Diagnostics Labs, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Industries, Research And Academics, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Pharmacy Management System Market by Product-Type - Cloud-based, On-premises, Application: Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital, Other, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Click Here To See Related Reports On E-Pharmacy Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports