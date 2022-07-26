E-scrap Recycling Market Worth $7.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.6%: States TMR Report

Rise in the utilization of different consumer electronic goods across the globe is fueling business opportunities in the market

The presence of stringent regulations about disposal of e-waste is leading to revenue-generation avenues in the market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts of a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global e-scrap recycling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

The report by TMR provides dependable information on various key factors impacting the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Moreover, it sheds light on top e-waste countries 2022, leading e-waste suppliers, and current status of e-waste management in different nations. In addition, the report offers in depth data and analysis on different regions of the market including the e-waste management in Europe.

The demand for different types of consumer electronic goods such as freezers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines is being increasing in the recent years. This factor is boosting the need for recycling of huge white goods, which in turn, is bolstering the global the e-scrap recycling market.

Top companies in e-waste management industry are increasing R&Ds in order to develop latest recycling technologies and advanced recycling facilities. Such factors are helping in the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Furthermore, the market players are using the strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. These factors, in turn, are helping in the overall expansion of the global e-scrap recycling market.

The e-scrap recycling market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in North America, Europe, and several nations of Asia. This market growth is ascribed to many factors including modification in several regulations pertaining to the e-scrap recycling process across North America, Europe, and countries.

E-scrap Recycling Market: Key Findings

Due to the improved spending power of people across many developed and developing nations, the global sales of electronic and electrical equipment is being increasing in the recent years. This factor is leading to a surge in the volume of e-scrap globally, which in turn, is generating sizable business opportunities for e-waste recycling companies, notes a TMR study on the global e-scrap recycling market. Furthermore, the market is being driven by rise in the industrialization and urbanization across many emerging economies of the world.

The electronic and electric product users across the globe are gaining understanding about the environmental concerns on hazardous effects of e-scrap and issues related to landfills. This factor is favoring the sales growth curve of the global e-scrap recycling market. The government authorities of several nations around the world are incorporating strict regulations in order to prevent inappropriate disposal of electronic scrap. This factor is creating profitable prospects in the e-scrap recycling market, which is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2031.

E-scrap Recycling Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the use of electronic items across the globe together with reduced lifecycles of such products is leading to profitable prospects in the global e-scrap recycling market

Rise in the initiatives of government authorities of several nations across the globe in order to prevent the adverse environmental effects of e-wastes is boosting the growth avenues in the market

E-scrap Recycling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Umicore N.V.

JX Nippon Mining and Metal Corporation

Sims Metal Management

DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

ITRenew, Inc.

STENA METALL AB

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Ecoreco Ltd.

E-scrap Recycling Market Segmentation

Product Type

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Equipment



Computers & Laptops





Telephones & Mobile Phones





Printers & Scanners





Photocopiers





Others (Tablets, Wi-Fi devices etc.)



Large White Goods



Refrigerators/Freezers





Washing Machines





Dishwashers





Others (Dishwashers, Cooking Ranges etc.)



Small Household Appliances



Toasters





Coffee Makers





Hairdryers





Stereo Equipment





Others (Irons, Electric Toothbrushes etc.)



Other Appliances (Handheld Drills, Sports Equipment, Electronic Toys etc.)

Processed Materials

Plastic



Metal



Ferrous





Non-ferrous





Other Precious Metal



Glass



Others (Aluminum, Polycarbonate etc.)

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

