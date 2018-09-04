E-waste Management Market to Reach 63.7 Million Metric Tons by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global e-waste management market generated is expected to reach 63.705 million metric Tons by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising disposable income in developing countries coupled with consumer's inclination toward technologically advanced gadgets have resulted in the significant sales of electronic devices across the globe, thereby driving the e-waste management market.

Furthermore, with the increasing use of electronic devices across the world, the amount of waste generated has also substantially increased over the years. The disposal of e-scrap has become a key concern for developing as well as developed economies since health hazards associated with e-scrap landfill and incineration are considerable. Hence, the need to manage and recycle this waste is expected to emerge as a primary need for numerous nations worldwide, which, in turn, is expected to positively impact the growth of the e-waste management market over the next nine years.

Additionally, a majority of nations across the globe have regulated electronic scrap generation and their treatment procedures. For instance, the European Union (EU) has authorized all electronic goods manufacturers to undertake the responsibility for the treatment of end-of-life products. A few of these regulations include the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS), the Basel Convention, and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE), among others. Waste management initiatives and programs also help in job creation and imparting technological knowledge, thus aiding in poverty alleviation and enhanced health conditions.

However, high costs associated with e-waste recycling are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, the procurement of high-end machinery to effectively recycle the scrap coupled with instructing the workers about the meticulous execution of every step remain to be the major hurdles in the growth of the e-waste management market. However, increasing the awareness about the hazardous effects of e-waste on human health along with strict regulations concerning the generation and treatment of e-waste in a majority of countries are expected to reduce the effect of these challenges over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "E-waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Processed Material (Metals, Plastic, Glass), By Source (Industrial, Consumer), By Application (Disposal, Recycle), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-waste-management-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global e-waste management market stood at 44.69 million metric tons in 2016. Increasing government regulations regarding adequate e-scrap treatment along with increasing mid-income population in developing economies

The metal segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016. Electronic components are mainly made up of metals that are used for various purposes such as tracks in PCBs and peripheral equipment, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast years.

The consumer electronics segment held the highest market share in 2016. The rising disposable income coupled with falling prices of consumer electronics are key reasons that are positively affecting the consumer electronic market.

The disposal segment held the highest market share in 2016. However, the recycling segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of over 3.0% owing to programs undertaken by numerous governments and NGOs that focus on effective collection, treatment, and recycling of e-scrap.

Prominent market participants include Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., MRI ( Australia ) Pty Ltd., Sims Recycling Ltd., Umicore S.A., and Waste Management, Inc., among others.

Grand View Research has segmented the global e-waste management market on the basis of processed material, source, application, and region:

E-waste Management Processed Material Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014-2025) Metal Copper Steel Others Plastic Glass Others

E-waste Management Source Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014-2025) Industrial Electronics IT & Telecom Equipment Datacenters Networking Cards/Equipment Digital Boards Others Medical Equipment Monitoring And Control Equipment Others Consumer Electronics Household Appliances Refrigerator Television Others Handheld Electronics Smartphones Tablets Wearables Others IT Accessories Keyboards Mice Laptop Cases USD Memory Sticks Others IT Equipment Desktops Laptops Netbooks Others PCBs High-grade Medium-grade Low-grade Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014-2025) Disposal Reuse Landfill Incineration Recycle

Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Metric Tons, 2014-2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Norway Sweden Switzerland Austria Belgium Netherlands Ireland Asia Pacific China India Japan Taiwan South Korea Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



