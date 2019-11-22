E2 Armory Explodes Onto Gun Market With High-Caliber Quality at Aggressive Pricing

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E2 Armory, a seasoned industry leader in the manufacturing of high-quality firearm components, is pleased to introduce a wide array of AR component offerings in Q4 of 2019. With the level of quality every consumer should expect and rapid delivery at aggressive pricing, E2 Armory is set to dominate the Cyber Monday market with their already unbeatable quality and prices on upper and lower receivers and more.

E2 Armory offers mil-spec quality AR-15 parts at standard pricing for far less than what competitors charge.

E2 is led and operated by rifle enthusiasts with a passion for the second amendment freedoms given to all Americans. The company is a staunch proponent of Law Enforcement and the military and burst onto the scene earlier this year. During this time, E2 has quickly risen through the ranks to become a household name among both their clients and their competition. With a robust selection of competitively priced, quality rifle parts and kits, as well as a superior delivery service, E2 has stolen the attention of rifle builders across the country.

E2 representative, Gary Alan, said: "As firearm enthusiasts ourselves, it was a natural leap for us to break into the market like we did. What sets us apart, though, is our ability to offer mil-spec quality gun kits and rifle components at standard pricing for far less than what our competitors charge. That's our biggest strength and our clients' biggest benefit."

E2 Armory offers a full breadth of AR-15 parts for use in rifle builds and modifications. In a burgeoning market, the quality of E2 Armory components puts them far above the competition. Offering various AR-15 lowers for as little as $39, upper receivers starting at $40, and bolt carrier groups as low as $60, the result is an aggressively priced rifle resource with a lot to offer.

Alan commented: "I've been in the industry for over 25 years but getting to work in an operation like this has been a complete game-changer for me. These are high-end rifle components, hard coat anodized, raw stripped, however you need them, at a price you won't find anywhere else."

This Cyber Monday, make sure to visit E2 Armory, for all your rifle component needs at prices so low you won't need specials, promos, or limited-time pricing to get the best deal on quality parts.

For more information, contact Kaylee Crookshank at crookshankk@aopmfg.com or (386) 239-9448.

ABOUT E2 ARMORY

E2 Armory is a first-class rifle kit and component manufacturer operating out of Florida. With rapid shipping and some of the best pricing for AR-15 upper receivers, lowers, and bolt carrier groups anywhere in the continental United States, E2 prides itself on quality workmanship at amazing prices. Visit them at www.E2armory.com and get the parts you need for the gun you want at a price you'll love.

