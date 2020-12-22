E2open and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Announce Additional $175 Million Fully Committed Common Stock PIPE at $10 per share

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E2open (the "Company"), a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management software, and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE: PCPL), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today provided an update on activities as they move forward with their planned combination, including the announcement of an additional $175 million fully-committed PIPE at $10 per share led by a very reputable and highly-concentrated long-only investor. The PIPE also includes support from one of the largest prior fundamental investors in the transaction.

The additional PIPE will result in a total equity investment of $1.3 billion raised in the transaction, which will be used to pay down existing debt, purchase a portion of the equity owned by existing E2open owners and conservatively capitalize the Company's balance sheet. At closing, it is expected that the company will have a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.7x its fiscal year 2022 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $121 million (February fiscal year end).

"We are excited to add another blue-chip, long-term partner to our investor base. This investment is a recognition of the tremendous opportunity in front of us and unlocks further capacity for investment in organic growth and a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities to drive shareholder value creation," said Michael Farlekas, Chief Executive Officer of E2open.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has set a record date of December 23, 2020, and the transaction is expected to close early in the first calendar quarter of 2021. Management expects to provide a preliminary update of the unaudited financial results from its third fiscal quarter of 2021 in January.

About E2open

At E2open, we're creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.

Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo, Harmony and INTTRA are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I is a special purpose acquisition company that completed its initial public offering in April 2020, raising $414 million in proceeds. Formed and led by Chinh E. Chu, Douglas Newton, Charles Kantor and other senior professionals of CC Capital and Neuberger Berman, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I's Class A common shares, units, and warrants trade on the NYSE under the symbols "PCPL" and "PCPL WS," respectively.

