e4 Launches Six New Healthcare 2.0 Solution Bots to Drive Healthcare Cost Savings

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- e4, a leading national provider of healthcare consulting and professional services, announces that it has developed six additional LEAN Engineering Healthcare 2.0 Solution Bots to assist healthcare organizations with cost reduction and operational improvement.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on hospital finances," said Niall Doherty, Co-Founder and President of e4. "One method for mitigating these losses is the utilization of LEAN tools and tactics to eliminate waste and improve performance. Our latest round of Bots has been designed to specifically target areas in the healthcare system where significant dollars can be realized, while also improving operations."

In May 2020, e4 announced the launch of six initial Healthcare 2.0 Solution Bots. These simple, self-contained services can be deployed quickly to provide immediate assistance to health systems dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. This second round of Bots incorporates cutting-edge technology and proven best practices to cut costs without negatively impacting operations or patient care.

LEAN Engineering Agile Programs – Establish LEAP 1

e4devices™ – Inventory Management Tool

LEAN Supplies Cost Reduction Toolkit

Coding and Auditing Value-Added Package

Text to Reschedule

Text to Pay – Mobile Payment Solution

"The pressure to find cost savings is increasing for every healthcare organization," said Doherty. "We recognize our role as a solution provider to the healthcare market, and our team is working tirelessly to provide services that have a rapid bottom line impact for our clients. We truly believe it can always be better, LEANER, faster, simpler and more innovative – and these Solution Bots can be employed to prove it."

To learn more, visit https://www.e4-services.com/bots/.

About e4:

e4 is a leading national healthcare consulting and professional services company providing IT, Revenue Cycle, Clinical Optimization, HIM, CDI, and Coding solutions. e4 also specializes in complex program and change management, and uses LEAN and proprietary engineered software to maximize outcomes and efficiencies.

