e7 Health now offers at-home COVID-19 saliva test kits

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its offices in Chicago and Las Vegas, e7 Health now offers a COVID-19 saliva test kit that can be taken in the privacy of your own home. To accommodate different patient needs, e7 will arrange contactless pickup or overnight shipping to anywhere in the country for the FDA-authorized test kit. Results can be received by email within two or three business days after the e7 lab receives the saliva sample.

"If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, this test is a painless, highly-sensitive and accurate option with fast results," said e7 CEO, Dr. Jonathan Baktari, MD. "Employers are also using them to test staff safely and conveniently and gain peace of mind."

The kit costs $159.99, plus $15.99 or $29.99, depending on whether you choose contactless pickup or overnight shipping to your home.

Developed at the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory during the COVID-19 national lockdown, the kits are popular because they do away with invasive nasopharyngeal swabs needed for other tests. Using at-home saliva tests also reduces the risk of others, such as a nurse or medical assistant, being exposed to the virus. Patients self-administer the test at home and safely send off the sealed sample themselves.

In addition, some employers keep the test kits on hand to ship to employees who call in sick. That way the person can be tested before he or she re-enters the workplace. Some companies are distributing the tests to their entire workforce, too. If you don't use the test immediately, don't worry. It has a shelf-life of two years, Dr. Baktari added.

To receive a kit, follow this simple 4-step process:

Order your COVID-19 test kit for same-day contactless pickup or overnight FedEx shipping. No office visit needed. After you receive the kit, register it. Follow the simple instructions to provide your saliva sample. Use the enclosed pre-paid FedEx shipping label to overnight ship the sample to the e7 lab. Results are provided by e-mail within 2-3 business days after the lab receives the sample.

(Anyone currently experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should first contact their healthcare provider for further guidance. And if symptoms are severe, seek medical attention immediately.)

To learn more about the at-home saliva test, visit e7health.com If your test result is negative, e7 Health also offers COVID-19 antibody testing to determine if you've already been exposed. You can also call e7 at (702) 800-2723 or (312) 997-5522.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12833521

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE e7 Health

Related Links

https://www.e7health.com

