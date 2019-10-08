EA Armament & Surveillance Technologies acquires controlling stake in ADFS, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EA Armament & Surveillance Technologies Inc., of New York State, filed a Form 4 with the US SEC on October 7th, 2019 which indicated the company had acquired a 19% stake in American Defense Systems Inc., (OTC:ADFS).

The company's filings further indicated they are resolved to protect their investment by ensuring all regulatory compliance at the Federal, State and trading board levels.

There was reference to a Board Resolution that EATech serve as the "Acting General Manager" of ADFS until such a time as a shareholders meeting could be assembled, a new Board of Directors elected, and a strategic review of the company's potential conducted.

EATech is a wholly owned subsidiary of "EA Technologies Ltd. (Nigeria)", Africa's first indigenous governmental-advisory, supply and training enterprise, which designs and develops holistic, integrated, equipment and infrastructure for law-enforcement, peace-keeping, security and defense. We have harnessed and refined over fifty years of global experience in these industries to provide the products and services that were previously only available from limited foreign sources.

