EA Armament & Surveillance Technologies' Unveils Design of the "EA Tech Mobile Hospital Platform" as it Acquires 20% Equity in (OTC: ADFS)

The company's filings were an indication that the leadership has resolved to protect their investment by ensuring all regulatory compliance at the Federal, State and trading board levels; and suggested that the company intends to leverage the historical technical portfolio and market share of ADFS in further developing its line of high-tech infrastructure.

Although the company has traditionally focused on only African markets in the provision of its technical services, the current CEO, Mr. Osita Iroku, remarked that "…with the rising tide of civil violence and refugees worldwide, there is a great void in the supply of emergency healthcare systems and supplies. EA Tech has been bred and established to fill that void. We have been active in the IDP camps across Nigeria and Uganda, and in battling the spread of ebola when it hit West Africa… we are prepared to go global with our brave and unique brand of services."

"Partnering with ADFS only makes sense when you're facing an international market that wants both a historical presence and the efficiency of new technologies. EA Tech and American Defense are just perfect partners for dominating the market in that respect."

EATech is a wholly owned subsidiary of "EA Technologies Ltd. (Nigeria)", Africa's first indigenous governmental-advisory, supply and training enterprise, which designs and develops holistic, integrated, equipment and infrastructure for law-enforcement, peacekeeping, security and defense.

American Defense Systems, Inc. (ADSI), until 2014, developed and manufactured security applications for the physical security industry. The Company designed, fabricated, and installed transparent and opaque armor, security doors, windows, and curtain wall systems for the defense, military, government, and other business sectors throughout the United States.

Certain statements in this report; statements relating to the development, production, production rates, features and timing of existing and future products and technologies; statements regarding growth in the number of service centers and locations and in other service and repair capabilities; statements regarding growth of our energy business and the means to achieve such growth; statements regarding growing market opportunities for EATech or ADFS products and the catalysts for that growth; statements regarding product demand, volume, production, delivery, and market share; statements regarding revenue, cash availability and generation, cash flow, gross margin, product pricing, spending, capital expenditure and profitability targets; statements regarding productivity improvements, cost reductions and capacity expansion plans, such as for customer deliveries, logistics and vehicle servicing; statements regarding the EATech Production center in Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria, and timing of a future production center in Abuja, FCT, Nigeria, including cost, project financing and timing, plans and output expectations, including those related to the launch of new technologies; and statements regarding our investment in and the impact of changes to our customer delivery infrastructure, are "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SUMMARY:

EA Armament & Surveillance Technologies Inc., of New York State, filed a Form 4 with the US SEC on November 8th, 2019 which indicated the company had acquired a 20% stake in American Defense Systems Inc., (OTC:ADFS).

The company expects its design and development business to benefit from this acquisition. They are resolved to protect their investment by ensuring ADFS meets all regulatory compliance.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026224/PR_EATech_Acquires_20_of_ADFS.pdf

Investor Relations Contact:

Mr. Theophilus Izobofolo, Director of Strategic Investments; info@eatechnologiesltd.com

www.eatechnologiesltd.com

SOURCE EA Armament & Surveillance Technologies

Related Links

https://www.eatechnologiesltd.com

