eAccountable Names former Ogilvy Executive Vice President Michael McFadden New President

"I am honored to serve as President at eAccountable. eAccountable was one of the first digital agencies and has a long history of helping clients grow," McFadden said. "We have great ambitions for the organization. We are committed to pushing ourselves in order to make our clients win in the marketplace."

In addition to being tasked with near-term growth within its existing client base and addressable market, McFadden will seek to deepen eAccountable's integration with its sister companies, ROI Rocket, MarketOnce, and DME Delivers. Together, these four companies offer clients full-service support in research, digital and direct marketing, and software integrations underpinning both. "With Mike's leadership, we have a new opportunity to support our clients in turning research into intelligence, and converting that intelligence into targeted and actionable directives to communicate with our clients' customers online and by traditional means," said Noah Seton, Senior Partner at ROI Rocket. "The overriding focus of the group of companies is to help our clients acquire new customers and grow their share of wallet with the ones they already have. We are thrilled to be able to use our research to support eAccountable in the digital component of that mission."

Founded by Price in 2000 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, eAccountable is one of the longest continually operating digital marketing agencies in existence. For two decades, brands, online retailers, and startups have engaged eAccountable to increase revenue, acquire new customers, and build brand loyalty. eAccountable most recently launched Amazon and direct-to-consumer consultancy services. www.eAccountable.com

