EAGLE BANCORP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. - EGBN

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: EGBN), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Eagle Bancorp and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-egbn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 23, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

Eagle Bancorp and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 17, 2019, the Company disclosed an increasing level of legal expenses resulting from ongoing internal and government investigations of "the Company's identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official."

On this news, the price of Eagle Bancorp's shares plummeted.

The case is Stein v. Eagle Bancorp, Inc., 19-cv-06873.

