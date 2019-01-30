Eagle Creek Wants You to Quit Your Job*

Fact: Traveling makes you a more productive worker

Fact: Taking your vacation days makes you twice as likely to receive a raise

Fact: Travel can boost immunity and overall health

Fact: Planning a trip boosts happiness

On January 30th, Eagle Creek will launch a nation-wide search for young working professionals with the best answer to the question, "If you could quit your job tomorrow and travel anywhere** in the world, where would you go and why?"

Five lucky winners with the best overall answers will win an all-expenses paid 2-3 week adventure to their dream destination, provided by Eagle Creek and travel partner G Adventures.

Eagle Creek, expert travel outfitters since 1975, knows travel changes us and that if more people traveled, it would change the world.

They'll hold auditions in 8 U.S. cities and open up one Instagram submission, ultimately choosing 5 lucky "Quitters" to take the trip of a lifetime. The adventures begin 6-8 weeks after each contestant is chosen and we all get to follow along on the journey via social media. Winners will be selected by a panel of travel experts.

Eagle Creek will provide "Tools to Quit", including a pre-made PowerPoint presentation to present give to the boss, a pre-written Letter of Resignation, and some fun OOO email responses.

Eagle Creek's Quit Your Job campaign combines direct sales, consumer outreach, social media content and engagement, as well as a nationwide mobile audition tour with the Quit Your Job trailer.

Visit Eaglecreek.com/QuitYourJob for more information and find the nearest audition location today.

Quit Your Job Campaign - www.eaglecreek.com/quityourjob

Quit Your Job Resources - www.eaglecreek.com/quityourjob/resources

Quit Your Job Tour - www.eaglecreek.com/quityourjob/tour

ABOUT EAGLE CREEK

Eagle Creek is the original inspirator of getting outside – outside the familiar and the well-worn paths. We inspire journeys that lead us outside our comfort zone toward new levels of understanding, growth and connection. We exist to serve all generations of travelers, backpackers, jet-setters, and weekend nomads looking for something deeper, something greater. This insight informs the products we make, the places we touch, and the people we meet to unlock new perspectives in our shared explorations of life. Eagle Creek. Find your unknown.

*People do not have to quit their jobs to enter. But they do need to be able to take a 2-week trip.

**Some restrictions on travel destinations apply

SOURCE Eagle Creek