Eagle Dental Management Launches Dental Specialty Practice Partnership Initiative Across the Southwest Region

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Dental Management (EDM), a Dental Support Organization (DSO) dedicated to transforming dental practice operations, today announced it is launching a dental specialty practice partnership initiative throughout the Southwest Region.

EDM is actively investing in specialty dental practices and groups looking to evolve their operations to meet the modern demands of running a practice today.

"Healthcare has been moving towards centralized, service organizations for decades to better support providers so we're taking that successful model and expanding it to specialty dentistry, which has traditionally been underserved by the DSO market," said Chris Hubble, chief executive officer for Eagle Dental Management. "Eagle Dental Management dentists gain professional services and a long-term business plan that ensures they benefit from their financial success and are able to focus on providing excellent patient care."

To support its specialty practice partnership program, EDM has secured financial backing from a private investment firm based in Miami. With global holdings in healthcare, the group works with strong management teams with a focus on accelerating growth by removing capital constraints. EDM was identified as the ideal partner to invest in as the firm sought an entry into the North American DSO market.

"Every dental practice is unique and EDM understands that clinical autonomy is essential for the delivery of optimum care," said Paul Elkin, D.D.S., chief dental officer for Eagle Dental Management. "Our support of providers gives them the space they need to succeed while we focus on improving their fiscal, mental and physical health. Reducing the burden of business operations allows for more time with patients, family and friends and EDM dentists benefit from an excellent work-life balance as a result."

As part of its investment program, EDM is seeking to partner with both individual and group specialty practices. Dentists interested in learning more about the benefits of joining EDM's growing network are encouraged to reach out to the EDM team at eagledentalmanagement.com.

About Eagle Dental Management

Eagle Dental Management is a Dallas-based Dental Support Organization dedicated to transforming practice operations so dentists can succeed in today's healthcare environment. EDM handles the business side of dental practices through professional office management and services allowing dentists to focus on clinical excellence. Through strategic acquisition, EDM grows its network to create an integrated, dynamic community all working together to advance their practice and create enriching careers.

