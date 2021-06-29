Eagle Energy Proud Partner of the Seattle Surge in the Call of Duty League

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Energy Inc., makers of Eagle Energy natural caffeine supplements, has signed on as a sponsorship partner with Seattle Surge—the official Call of Duty League franchise team based out of Seattle, Washington—for the 2021 gaming season.

"The Eagle Energy brand is very pumped to be teaming up with Seattle Surge," declared Founder and CEO Elliot Mashford. "Online gaming is the only sport with a growing 18 to 34 fan base, and it's simply a great fit for our product. Not only does Eagle Energy deliver instant, plant-powered energy as an easy boost for gamers, it's inhalable which means no bathroom breaks required, unlike drinking coffee or energy drinks. Basically, it's a healthy, convenient energy alternative, minus the jitters, calories, and other side-effects of traditional caffeine."

Owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming and Canucks Sports & Entertainment—and led by Head Coach Joey "Nubzy" DiGiacomo—Seattle Surge's 2021 roster includes: Sam "Octane" Larew, Peirce "Gunless" Hillman, Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson, Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo, and Daniel "Loony" Loza. In the coming weeks, the online schedule is shifting to live events for upcoming major tournaments.

"Seattle Surge are excited to be partnered with an innovative and forward-thinking company like Eagle Energy," said Matthew Wilkes, Partnership Sales Manager with Canucks Sports & Entertainment. "Eagle Energy provides our players with an effective alternative with no sugar and no crash, to help them perform at the highest level. We believe Eagle Energy's products will change the gaming space."

Founded in 2015 with the goal to provide a better, healthier caffeine alternative, Eagle Energy—the first and only inhalable energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only energy supplement with a proprietary formula made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, Australia, United Kingdom, Sweden, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

SOURCE Eagle Energy

Related Links

eagle.energy

