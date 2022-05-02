EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

Eagle Financial Services, Inc.

May 02, 2022, 16:45 ET

BERRYVILLE, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, announced its first quarter 2022 results.  Select highlights for the first quarter include:

  • Net income of $3.3 million
  • Deposit growth of $54.1 million
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.94
  • Loan activity:
    • PPP forgiveness - $7.5 million
    • Sales - $36.5 million
    • Net growth - $35.2 million

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated, "I am happy to report another strong quarter for the Company with a number of "1sts" for EFSI and the Bank. The Organization's loan portfolio breached the $1 billion dollar mark in the first quarter and posted a record annualized net income figure of $13.2 million. Annualized earnings per share also reached a record high of $3.80. Despite $7.5 million of PPP loan runoff, as that portfolio continues to shrink, and over $36.0 million in loan sales, the Bank's loan portfolio grew by $35.7 million which was more than matched by quarter's core deposit growth of $54.0 million resulting in annualized 5-year compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 14.9% and 16.05%, respectively. We continue to strengthen diversified revenue streams as our non-interest income provides over 20% of the Bank's total income, driven primarily by our expanded Trust and Advisory Services and loan sales and servicing. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support as well as our employees for their tireless efforts to ensure we meet and exceed the needs of our customers every single day."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $3.3 million reflecting an increase of 42.4% from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and an increase of 13.6% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was mainly driven by increased legal expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.  Net income was $2.3 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 and $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 was $11.1 million. Net interest income was $9.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  The increase in net interest income from the quarter March 31, 2021 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio.

Total loan interest income was $10.6 million and $10.7 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.  Total loan interest income was $9.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total loan interest income increased $1.2 million or 12.9% from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $1.01 billion compared to $854.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 4.25%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the 4.48% average yield for the same time period in 2021. The majority of this decrease in yield can be attributed to loans being originated at a rate lower than those that are paying off.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $872 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $784 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $596 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase in interest and dividend income resulted from the increase in rates on securities purchased during the first quarter of 2022 as well as the increase in the balance of the investment portfolio. Average investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $198.0 million compared to $197.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average investments were $162.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 1.83%, up 19 basis points from 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and up 26 basis points from 1.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total interest expense was $370 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $373 thousand and $487 thousand for three months ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The decrease in interest expense resulted from the reduction in interest rates paid on deposit accounts. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased one and 11 basis points when comparing the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and  March 31, 2021, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $26.4 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $108.6 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to the same period in 2022.

The net interest margin was 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, the net interest margin was 3.67% and 3.62%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represented a decrease of $119 thousand or 3.5% from the $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $2.4 million. The $816 thousand increase between the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 was driven by several factors including the gain on sale of loans held for sale. In addition, income from fiduciary activities increased $314 or 51.7% due to an increase in assets under management.

Noninterest expense decreased $2.0 million, or 16.5%, to $9.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from $11.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Legal expenses were higher during the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily from the expansion of the Bank's wealth management business line and also its build out of the marine lending division. Approximately $2.0 million of these fourth-quarter expenses are expected to be one-time fees. Noninterest expense was $7.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 25.4% when comparing to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was also noted between the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) has increased from 195 at March 31, 2021, to 224 at March 31, 2022.

 Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $2.8 million or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2021 to $2.6 million or 0.19% of total assets at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $4.8 million at March 31, 2021.  Total nonaccrual loans were $2.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2021. Nonaccrual loans were $4.3 million at March 31, 2021. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans.  Other real estate owned was at zero at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At March 31, 2022, the Company had 17 troubled debt restructurings totaling $2.6 million. Approximately $2.5 million or 15 loans are performing loans, while the remaining loans are on non-accrual status. At December 31, 2021, the Company had 17 troubled debt restructurings totaling $2.7 million. Approximately $2.5 million or 15 loans were performing loans, while the remaining loans were on non-accrual status.

The Company realized $12 thousand in net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 versus $39 thousand in net recoveries for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, $61 thousand in net recoveries were recognized. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $540 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company recognized provision for loan losses of $300 thousand and $599 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. The provision for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.91% at March 31, 2022 and 0.89% at December 31, 2021.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.88% at March 31, 2021. Excluding outstanding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.92% at March 31, 2022, 0.91% at December 31, 2021 and 0.98% as March 31, 2021. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 357.47% at March 31, 2022.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 322.70% and 179.82% at December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at March 31, 2022 were $1.37 billion, which represented an increase of $71.3 million or 5.5% from total assets of $1.30 billion at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2021 total consolidated assets were $1.18 billion. Total net loans increased $35.2 million from $976.9 million at December 31, 2021 to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2022. During the quarter, $7.5 million in SBA PPP loans were forgiven or paid down and $36.5 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $4.2 million in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $32.3 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in gains of $285 thousand. Total securities increased $1.2 million from $193.4 million at December 31, 2021, to $194.6 million at March 31, 2022.  At March 31, 2021 total investment securities were $175.0 million and net loans were $867.2 million. The growth in total loans and total assets was largely due to organic loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

 Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $54.1 million to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2021. At March 31, 2021 total deposits were $1.07 billion.  The growth in deposits was mainly organic growth as the Company continues to expand and grow into newer market areas.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 or March 31, 2021.

On March 31, 2022, the Company entered into Subordinated Note Purchase Agreements with certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited institutional investors, pursuant to which the Company issued 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032, in the aggregate principal amount of $30.0 million. The Company intends to use the net issuance proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a capital contribution to its wholly owned subsidiary, Bank of Clarke County, to support its continued organic growth.

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $102.1 million and $110.3 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $105.1 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder's equity at March 31, 2022 was driven by the other comprehensive loss from the unrealized loss on available for sale securities. The book value of the Company at March 31, 2022 was $29.37 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,477,020 at March 31, 2022. On April 20, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of May 4, 2022 and payable on May 18, 2022.

COVID-19 Impacts

The COVID-19 crisis has changed our communities, both in the way we live and the way we do business. While circumstances continue to change, the Company is continuing to work steadfastly to meet and exceed the needs of its customers, employees, and the communities in which it does business. Customers' banking needs have continued to be fulfilled through multiple banking channels including mobile, digital, and adjusted-schedule physical.  In efforts to assist local businesses during this pandemic, the Company originated 1,372 PPP loans (through two rounds of lending), totaling $132.1 million, into the hands of our community's small businesses. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, $7.5 million of PPP loans were forgiven or paid down. As of March 31, 2022, $8.4 million in PPP loans are still outstanding. In addition to local small businesses, the Company worked with its consumer and commercial customers through its loan deferral program whereby customers experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 were granted a deferral in loan payments for up to 90 days. During 2020 and through the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company approved 256 deferrals with loan balances totalling approximately $127.5 million for its customers experiencing hardships related to COVID-19. As of March 31, 2022, all loans had begun making payments on their loans after the deferral date had passed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity requirements; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS



For the Three Months Ended


1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$

3,250

$

2,283

$

2,873

$

3,003

$

2,862

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.94

$

0.66

$

0.83

$

0.87

$

0.84

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.94

$

0.66

$

0.83

$

0.87

$

0.84

Return on average total assets

0.99

%

0.70

%

0.92

%

1.01

%

1.02

%

Return on average total equity

12.08

%

8.20

%

10.48

%

11.47

%

11.04

%

Dividend payout ratio

29.79

%

42.42

%

33.73

%

31.03

%

32.14

%

Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue

15.32

%

15.16

%

16.40

%

15.79

%

15.62

%

Net interest margin(1)

3.61

%

3.67

%

3.56

%

3.56

%

3.62

%

Yield on average earning assets

3.73

%

3.79

%

3.69

%

3.71

%

3.81

%

Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities

0.21

%

0.22

%

0.23

%

0.27

%

0.32

%

Net interest spread

3.52

%

3.57

%

3.46

%

3.44

%

3.49

%

Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income
(dollars in thousands)

$

27

$

32

$

37

$

50

$

53

Non-interest income to average assets

0.99

%

1.04

%

0.92

%

0.89

%

0.86

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

3.02

%

3.66

%

3.05

%

2.95

%

2.82

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

68.87

%

81.53

%

71.31

%

67.83

%

66.25

%


(1)

The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.

(2)

The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER



1Q22

4Q21

3Q21

2Q21

1Q21

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS



















     Loans to deposits

82.96

%

83.73

%

81.74

%

79.90

%

81.93

%

     Average interest-earning assets to average-interest
     bearing liabilities

173.69

%

173.49

%

173.86

%

176.80

%

174.95

%

PER SHARE DATA



















     Dividends

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.27

$

0.27

     Book value

29.37


32.22


32.21


31.59


30.92

     Tangible book value

29.37


32.22


32.21


31.59


30.92

SHARE PRICE DATA



















     Closing price

$

35.45

$

34.65

$

34.20

$

34.10

$

31.99

     Diluted earnings multiple(1)

9.43


13.13


10.30


9.80


9.52

     Book value multiple(2)

1.21


1.08


1.06


1.08


1.03

COMMON STOCK DATA



















     Outstanding shares at end of period

3,477,020


3,454,128


3,449,204


3,437,782


3,429,686

     Weighted average shares outstanding

3,472,332


3,451,383


3,448,352


3,433,057


3,426,839

     Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

3,472,332


3,451,383


3,448,352


3,433,057


3,426,839

CAPITAL RATIOS



















     Total equity to total assets

7.43

%

8.46

%

8.76

%

8.83

%

8.87

%

CREDIT QUALITY



















     Net charge-offs to average loans

0.00

%

%

(0.01)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.01)

%

     Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.26

%

0.28

%

0.38

%

0.56

%

0.49

%

     Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.19

%

0.21

%

0.30

%

0.44

%

0.41

%

     Non-accrual loans to:



















          total loans

0.26

%

0.28

%

0.38

%

0.51

%

0.49

%

          total assets

0.19

%

0.21

%

0.28

%

0.36

%

0.36

%

     Allowance for loan losses to:



















          total loans

0.91

%

0.89

%

0.91

%

0.92

%

0.88

%

          non-performing assets

357.47

%

317.68

%

226.79

%

151.22

%

160.64

%

          non-accrual loans

357.47

%

322.70

%

239.18

%

182.71

%

179.82

%

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:



















(dollars in thousands)



















          Loans delinquent over 90 days

$



$

43

$



$

500

$


          Non-accrual loans

2,606


2,723


3,532


4,432


4,313

          Other real estate owned and repossessed assets







193


423


515

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):



















(dollars in thousands)



















          Loans charged off

$

47

$

42

$

45

$

19

$

5

          (Recoveries)

(35)


(81)


(95)


(77)


(66)

          Net charge-offs (recoveries)

12


(39)


(50)


(58)


(61)

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$

540

$

300

$

300

$

284

$

599

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY



















(dollars in thousands)



















     Balance at the beginning of period

$

8,787

$

8,448

$

8,098

$

7,756

$

7,096

     Provision

540


300


300


284


599

     Net charge-offs (recoveries)

12


(39)


(50)


(58)


(61)

     Balance at the end of period

$

9,315

$

8,787

$

8,448

$

8,098

$

7,756


(1)

The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.

(2)

The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)



Unaudited

03/31/2022

Audited

12/31/2021

Unaudited

09/30/2021

Unaudited

06/30/2021

Unaudited

03/31/2021

Assets



















     Cash and due from banks

$

86,965

$

63,840

$

68,168

$

104,229

$

86,916

     Federal funds sold

8,945


228


240


234


234

     Securities available for sale, at fair value

194,554


193,370


202,488


177,536


175,033

     Loans held for sale

843


876


1,148


1,073



     Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,012,144


976,933


914,628


869,271


867,195

     Bank premises and equipment, net

18,333


18,249


18,572


18,627


18,822

     Bank owned life insurance

23,415


23,236


23,076


22,931


12,814

     Other assets

29,096


26,306


24,433


25,243


23,943

               Total assets

$

1,374,295

$

1,303,038

$

1,252,753

$

1,219,144

$

1,184,957

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















     Deposits:



















          Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

489,426

$

470,355

$

448,217

$

441,051

$

435,296

          Savings and interest bearing demand deposits

619,224


583,296


557,804


532,269


504,775

          Time deposits

122,673


123,584


124,644


126,078


127,918

               Total deposits

$

1,231,323

$

1,177,235

$

1,130,665

$

1,099,398

$

1,067,989

     Subordinated debt

29,327












     Other liabilities

11,542


15,523


12,286


12,144


11,904

     Commitments and contingent liabilities














                    Total liabilities

$

1,272,192

$

1,192,758

$

1,142,951

$

1,111,542

$

1,079,893

Shareholders' Equity



















     Preferred stock, $10 par value














     Common stock, $2.50 par value

8,586


8,556


8,521


8,515


8,495

     Surplus

12,260


12,115


11,750


11,426


11,021

     Retained earnings

92,040


89,764


88,446


86,539


84,462

     Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(10,783)


(155)


1,085


1,122


1,086

                    Total shareholders' equity

$

102,103

$

110,280

$

109,802

$

107,602

$

105,064

                    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,374,295

$

1,303,038

$

1,252,753

$

1,219,144

$

1,184,957

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

Interest and Dividend Income



















     Interest and fees on loans

$

10,620

$

10,665

$

10,049

$

9,749

$

9,408

     Interest on federal funds sold

2












     Interest and dividends on securities available
     for sale:



















          Taxable interest income

779


676


600


530


466

          Interest income exempt from federal
          income taxes

83


98


96


107


118

          Dividends

10


10


11


12


12

     Interest on deposits in banks

15


16


26


15


12

               Total interest and dividend income

$

11,509

$

11,465

$

10,782

$

10,413

$

10,016

Interest Expense



















     Interest on deposits

$

370

$

373

$

383

$

434

$

487

               Total interest expense

$

370

$

373

$

383

$

434

$

487

               Net interest income

$

11,139

$

11,092

$

10,399

$

9,979

$

9,529

Provision For Loan Losses

540


300


300


284


599

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$

10,599

$

10,792

$

10,099

$

9,695

$

8,930

Noninterest Income



















     Wealth management fees

$

921

$

922

$

876

$

575

$

607

     Service charges on deposit accounts

374


366


338


278


253

     Other service charges and fees

909


903


964


1,141


1,007

     (Loss) gain on sales of AFS securities










(52)


76

     Gain on sale of loans HFS

478


813


486


359



     Officer insurance income

179


160


145


118


105

     Other operating income

382


198


72


231


379

               Total noninterest income

$

3,243

$

3,362

$

2,881

$

2,650

$

2,427

Noninterest Expenses



















     Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,952

$

5,881

$

5,947

$

5,310

$

4,716

     Occupancy expenses

518


484


450


413


456

     Equipment expenses

257


251


246


238


224

     Advertising and marketing expenses

111


185


168


198


108

     Stationery and supplies

35


30


27


60


38

     ATM network fees

286


288


285


312


250

     Other real estate owned expenses




4


32


6


(1)

     Loss on the sale of other real estate owned




73


26


92


10

     FDIC assessment

177


197


169


133


107

     Computer software expense

254


244


282


281


189

     Bank franchise tax

198


198


199


195


189

     Professional fees

464


2,642


289


369


460

     Data processing fees

480


348


418


373


402

     Other operating expenses

1,191


1,058


985


747


768

               Total noninterest expenses

$

9,923

$

11,883

$

9,523

$

8,727

$

7,916

               Income before income taxes

$

3,919

$

2,271

$

3,457

$

3,618

$

3,441

Income Tax Expense

669


(12)


584


615


579

               Net income

$

3,250

$

2,283

$

2,873

$

3,003

$

2,862

Earnings Per Share



















     Net income per common share, basic

$

0.94

$

0.66

$

0.83

$

0.87

$

0.84

     Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.94

$

0.66

$

0.83

$

0.87

$

0.84


(1)

Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021






Interest









Interest









Interest






Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average

Assets:

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Securities:



































     Taxable

$

185,157

$

789


1.76

%

$

182,802

$

687


1.49

%

$

144,177

$

478


1.35

%

          Tax-Exempt (1)

12,846


105


3.32

%

14,318


124


3.46

%

17,897


149


3.38

%

               Total Securities

$

198,003

$

894


1.83

%

$

197,120

$

811


1.64

%

$

162,074

$

627


1.57

%

Loans:



































     Taxable

$

1,008,211

$

10,599


4.26

%

$

957,695

$

10,643


4.42

%

$

840,368

$

9,326


4.50

%

     Non-accrual

2,586





%

3,416





%

4,581





%

          Tax-Exempt (1)

2,751


26


3.80

%

2,804


27


3.80

%

9,560


104


4.43

%

               Total Loans

$

1,013,548

$

10,625


4.25

%

$

963,915

$

10,670


4.40

%

$

854,509

$

9,430


4.48

%

Federal funds sold

6,384


2


0.13

%

215





0.13

%

210





0.08

%

Interest-bearing deposits in
other banks

38,274


15


0.16

%

48,473


16


0.13

%

60,474


12


0.08

%

               Total earning assets

$

1,253,623

$

11,536


3.73

%

$

1,206,307

$

11,497


3.79

%

$

1,072,686

$

10,069


3.81

%

Allowance for loan losses

(8,973)










(8,583)










(7,253)








Total non-earning assets

88,766










90,757










73,143








Total assets

$

1,333,416









$

1,288,481









$

1,138,576








Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:



































Interest-bearing deposits:



































     NOW accounts

$

165,220

$

85


0.21

%

$

154,889

$

79


0.20

%

$

130,849

$

74


0.23

%

     Money market accounts

257,721


144


0.23

%

250,326


143


0.23

%

209,851


155


0.30

%

     Savings accounts

175,333


26


0.06

%

166,438


25


0.06

%

144,460


21


0.06

%

Time deposits:



































     $250,000 and more

65,053


60


0.37

%

65,670


66


0.40

%

68,478


153


0.90

%

     Less than $250,000

58,093


55


0.38

%

57,981


60


0.41

%

59,518


84


0.57

%

               Total interest-bearing
               deposits

$

721,420

$

370


0.21

%

$

695,304

$

373


0.21

%

$

613,156

$

487


0.32

%

Federal funds purchased







%

1





0.64

%







%

Subordinated debt

326





%







%







%

               Total interest-bearing
               liabilities

$

721,746

$

370


0.21

%

$

695,305

$

373


0.22

%

$

613,156

$

487


0.32

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:



































     Demand deposits

472,876










468,801










408,015








     Other Liabilities

29,688










13,892










12,309








               Total liabilities

$

1,224,310









$

1,177,998









$

1,033,480








Shareholders' equity

109,106










110,483










105,096








Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity

$

1,333,416









$

1,288,481









$

1,138,576








Net interest income




$

11,166









$

11,124









$

9,582




Net interest spread









3.52

%









3.57

%









3.49

%

Interest expense as a percent of
average earning assets









0.12

%









0.12

%









0.18

%

Net interest margin









3.61

%









3.67

%









3.62

%

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


3/31/2022

12/31/2021

9/30/2021

6/30/2021

3/31/2021

GAAP Financial Measurements:



















     Interest Income - Loans

$

10,620

$

10,665

$

10,049

$

9,749

$

9,408

     Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-
     Earnings Assets

889


800


733


664


608

     Interest Expense - Deposits

370


373


383


434


487

Total Net Interest Income

$

11,139

$

11,092

$

10,399

$

9,979

$

9,529

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:



















     Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -
     Loans

$

5

$

6

$

11

$

22

$

22

     Add:  Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income -
     Securities

22


26


26


28


31

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$

27

$

32

$

37

$

50

$

53

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$

11,166

$

11,124

$

10,436

$

10,029

$

9,582

SOURCE Eagle Financial Services, Inc.