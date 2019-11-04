Eagle Global Advisors Ranked Among Top 100 Financial Advisors by CNBC

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Eagle Global Advisors is pleased to announce the firm has been ranked among the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. by CNBC for 2019. According to CNBC, "The CNBC FA 100 celebrates forward-thinking advisory firms that continue to uncover new and better ways to help clients navigate through their complex financial life."

The CNBC FA 100 rankings are designed to identify advisory firms who have established strong engagements with their clients, while also providing attractive risk adjusted investment opportunities. Data provider AccuPoint Solutions was hired by CNBC to conduct a proprietary analysis of over 35,000 registered investment advisors to identify the top CNBC FA 100 list. Factors considered included assets under management, years in business, total accounts under management and the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees.

Eagle Global Advisors was founded in 1996 and led by Partners Edward Allen, Thomas Hunt, Steven Russo, John Gualy and David Chiaro. Eagle's wealth management philosophy is based on a disciplined, long-term approach to building tax-efficient wealth for clients. Steven Russo highlights that "Eagle's investment process is designed to build customized "all weather" portfolios for each client's specific investment objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon." Please reach out if you are interested in learning more about Eagle and our responsible approach to building wealth.

Eagle Global Advisors did not pay any fees to be included in this ranking. CNBC and AccuPoint designed the criteria for the ranking. For more information, visit CNBC FA 100 list.

