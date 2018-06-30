Eagle Investment Systems and ACA Compliance Group Collaborate to Streamline Performance Data Reporting for GIPS Verification

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Investment Systems LLC, a BNY Mellon company and leading provider of financial services technology, and ACA Compliance Group (ACA), a leading provider of risk management and technology solutions focused on regulatory compliance and performance, today announced that they have collaborated to help standardize and streamline Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) verifications for clients.

The GIPS standards, created and administered by CFA Institute, provide a set of voluntary reporting guidelines based on the principles of full disclosure and fair representation of investment performance. The Eagle Performance suite helps to support the data sets required for managers to claim GIPS compliance. By standardizing data collection and the packaging and reporting processes, Eagle and ACA are streamlining the annual verification workflows for their common clients, which will result in material time savings for clients during the verification process.

"This collaboration creates a simple solution to the verification process," said Mark Goodey, Eagle's Senior Principal of Investment Analytics. "An asset manager's compliance with GIPS standards has become a necessity in order to have credibility with investors. Through streamlining the data collection process, we're helping our clients provide the kind of transparency that is expected today."

In addition, the solution will help asset managers stay ahead of the changes to the GIPS standards coming in 2020 and beyond. Leveraging Eagle's award-winning Data Management and Performance Measurement and Attribution solutions and ACA's deep subject matter expertise, the firms will update and maintain the package moving forward for all clients utilizing the service.

"This is an exciting relationship that will accelerate the pace at which we are able to conduct GIPS verifications," said Justin Guthrie, ACA's Head of Performance Services. "By standardizing the data that is extracted through Eagle's Performance Measurement system, we've increased the efficiency of the data flow, creating a faster and more accurate solution for clients who depend on ACA to process their GIPS verification. The time savings our clients will achieve in responding to our data requests will be significant."

Eagle Investment Systems



Eagle is committed to helping financial institutions worldwide grow assets efficiently with its award-winning portfolio management suite of data management, investment accounting and performance measurement solutions that are delivered over its secure private cloud, Eagle ACCESSSM. Eagle deploys trusted solutions and services that create operational efficiencies and help reduce complexity and risk. Eagle Investment Systems LLC is a subsidiary of BNY Mellon. Additional information is available at http://www.eagleinvsys.com or follow us on Twitter @Eagleinvsys.

BNY Mellon



BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE : BK ). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

About ACA Compliance Group



ACA Compliance Group ("ACA") is a leading provider of risk management and technology solutions that focus on regulatory compliance, performance, financial crime, and cybersecurity. We partner with our clients to help them mitigate the regulatory, operational, and reputational risks inherent in their business functions. Our clients include leading investment advisers, private fund managers, commodity trading advisors, investment companies, broker-dealers, and domestic and international banks. Our products include standard and customized compliance packages; cybersecurity, AML, and risk assessments; GIPS® verifications and other performance services; and a wide variety of business advisory and technology solutions for financial services firms.

For more information, please visit www.acacompliancegroup.com.

