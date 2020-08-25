Eagle Point Software Announces Global BIM Standards Training Course

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software Corporation has announced the introduction of a full learning path covering Global BIM (Building Information Modeling) ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 19650 Standards, through the company's latest release of its Pinnacle Series e-learning platform.

Created in partnership with Digital Node, Eagle Point is one of the first companies in the world to introduce a comprehensive Global BIM Standards course and provide up-to-date content around the ISO 19650 series.

BIM is a 3D model-based process that architects, engineers and construction (AEC) professionals utilize to plan and manage building projects. BIM standards have now become a mandate in many places.

Eagle Point's experts have developed materials for AEC professionals seeking to apply Global BIM Standards to their projects. The digitization of this information through Eagle Point's e-learning platform provide a ground-breaking tool, as AEC professionals can now obtain virtually all their training from Pinnacle Series.

"BIM standards have revolutionized the construction process, from design through to construction and ongoing maintenance," shared John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software, "And we expect their usage to grow wider over time. There was a recognized need to develop an intuitive and user-friendly BIM resource for all professionals who touch the construction process to learn the updated details around these new standards. And importantly, this tool not only is a self-guided class, it also serves as an ongoing reference where standards and guidelines can quickly and easily be accessed."

Eagle Point customers with access to the Autodesk library will receive the Global BIM Standards content at no additional cost.

About Eagle Point Software

Since 1983, Eagle Point Software has focused on developing e-learning software solutions for AEC and manufacturing companies worldwide. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the team is comprised of engineers and architects with hundreds of years of combined experience who offer the leading Autodesk learning and productivity platform. Eagle Point's flagship platform, Pinnacle Series, has more than 200,000 global registered users and assists AEC and manufacturing companies in accessing on-demand software learning content created by industry professionals, capturing and sharing knowledge, and ultimately increasing efficiency, profitability, and employee and client satisfaction.

Eagle Point Software, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 200, Dubuque, IA 52001. https://www.eaglepoint.com/; (800) 678-6565. Follow Eagle Point on LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; YouTube.

