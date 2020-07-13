EaglePicher Technologies® Names Steve Carrington as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Carrington spent the last 15 years in business development roles for diverse high-tech aerospace and defense companies, preparing him for this next challenge. At Norsk Titanium he led the successful qualification campaigns for additive manufactured components for major aerospace companies. At L3Harris, he led business development of advanced weapons systems, sensors and components for U.S. and international markets. Prior to that, Carrington worked with GE Aviation's key international defense customers in Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves, serving 14 years as an F/A-18 pilot and tactics instructor.

"We are very excited to have Steve join our company and propel us towards continual growth. Steve has a track record of consistent success throughout the past fifteen years, and we are always honored to have a veteran join our company," stated Rich Hunter, chief executive officer of EaglePicher. "We look forward to the dynamic he will bring to our business development and marketing team."

At EaglePicher, Carrington will be responsible for driving the overall strategic vision and capture of new business opportunities. His role is instrumental in the development of product roadmaps, prioritizing initiatives based on strategic value, customer need, and revenue opportunity. As a member of EaglePicher's senior leadership team, Carrington will ensure product investments across the portfolio are aligned with the company's overall business strategy.

Carrington holds a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from the United States Naval Academy. He is also a U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, "Top Gun" graduate.

About EaglePicher® Technologies

EaglePicher Technologies designs, develops and produces mission-critical power systems. EaglePicher is an industry leading producer of batteries, battery management systems and energetic devices. For over 75 years, the company has served highly demanding requirements for defense, aerospace and medical battery applications. The company has nine North American manufacturing and research and development sites and over 900 employees.

