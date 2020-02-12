EagleRider Goes Wild with New Motorcycle Tours in Alaska

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1992, EagleRider Motorcycle Rentals and tours has been expanding to iconic riding destinations throughout the USA. With over 150 rental locations, and several hundred guided and self-guided tour options, there was still one frontier that EagleRider had yet to conquer, Alaska. But wait no longer. EagleRider is now offering several tour options that run between Seattle, Anchorage, Fairbanks, Denali, the Al-Can Highway, and many other epic destinations.

With Yamaha, KTM, BMW and Harley-Davidson motorcycles available, there is an adventure that appeals to every rider. Riders can choose from rental and tour itineraries that include one-way options between Seattle and Anchorage in either direction, or they can fly directly to Anchorage and spend as much time as they like taking in everything Alaska has to offer on two wheels.

"I've been just about everywhere you can dream to ride a motorcycle in North America, and I can tell you that there are very few places, if any, that can touch Alaska when it comes to jaw-dropping vistas, wildlife sightings, and endless miles with the kind of liberation that can only be found on two wheels," says Shawn Fechter, EagleRider's Vice President of Brand Experience who has been crafting tours across every corner of North American for the past twenty years.

"Alaska is about an unfiltered riding experience as you can still get in 2020. I've never been on a bike any place where I instantly felt more connected to the landscape, the history, and the locals than in Alaska," continued Fechter.

To see details on EagleRider's Alaska Riding Adventures and Tours, check out:

https://www.eaglerider.com/guided-motorcycle-tours?q=alaska

About EagleRider

Pioneering the motorcycle rental concept in 1992, EagleRider has built a reputation as the motorcycle experience leader, helping thousands of riders from around the world realize their motorcycle touring dreams each year. EagleRider offers motorcycle rental, tours, and their very popular Club EagleRider Membership subscription program – the first of its kind in the motorcycle industry.

For more information, visit www.eaglerider.com.



Media Contact:

Anastasia Petukhova

310.321.3180

234127@email4pr.com

SOURCE EagleRider