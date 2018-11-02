Eagle's Flight Publishes Guide to Effective Delegation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle's Flight, an industry leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community, today announced it is publishing a guide detailing how effective delegation can yield benefits to business leaders and the employees they oversee. The e-book, Empowering Employees Through Effective Delegation, is available for free download at https://www.eaglesflight.com/empowering-employees-through-effective-delegation.

A leader's ability to delegate significantly impacts business results. By harnessing the potential of others, leaders can maximize employee contributions, increase productivity, and provide new opportunities for growth. Alternately, a lack of delegation can lead to frustration and prevent the workforce from fully realizing its potential. The new e-book from Eagle's Flight outlines strategies for improving delegation skills. Features of the guide include:

The importance of delegation for leaders and for employees

Tips for mastering delegation, creating boundaries, and setting up employees for success

"Truly world-class leaders understand the benefits of delegation and work to master it every day for the success of themselves, others, and the organization," says Michelle Bennett, Vice President of Marketing for Eagle's Flight. "Like any skill, learning to delegate takes practice, and the more you practice, the better you will get at it. Our new guide is a great resource for leaders who want to delegate better and set up their employees for success."

