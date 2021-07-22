Eagles Mere Inn Joins Historic Hotels Of America®

EAGLES MERE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Eagles Mere Inn in Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania is pleased to announce it has joined Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Eagles Mere Inn is one of more than 300 hotels and resorts throughout the country that is recognized by Historic Hotels of America for preserving and maintaining its historic integrity, architecture, and ambiance.

"We are delighted to induct the Eagles Mere Inn, a three-story hotel built in 1887 to Historic Hotels of America." said Lawrence Horwitz, Executive Director of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. "We welcome Eagles Mere Inn, and the leadership team into Historic Hotels of America."

To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance.

Richard C Lobach Jr, General Manager stated, "I want to thank the partners for seeing the vision of what the Inn has become, a world class lodging and dining establishment serving Eagles Mere."

The Eagles Mere Inn and the town of Eagles Mere, is rich in history and architectural integrity. The land parcel was originally purchased by Albert Canover Little on November 7, 1887. A C Little, who built many of the architecturally significant homes in the town, built the Inn initially as housing for his construction crew and sold extra rooms to travelers. The Inn was first known as the Hotel Lewis and the Hotel Little. One hundred years ago the Inn was purchased by the Inghams and renamed the Eagles Mere Inn. Under present ownership, the Inn has been completely renovated maintaining its historical features and decorated with period artifacts and photos. Each room has been renamed to showcase historic places and events in Eagles Mere, a town with an immensely rich architectural and social history.

About Historic Hotels of America®

Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels. Historic Hotels of America has more than 300 historic hotels. These historic hotels have all faithfully maintained their authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity in the United States of America, including 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Historic Hotels of America is comprised of mostly independently owned and operated historic hotels. More than 30 of the world's finest hospitality brands, chains, and collections are represented in Historic Hotels of America. To be nominated and selected for membership into this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old; has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places; and recognized as having historic significance. For more information, please visit HistoricHotels.org

Eagles Mere Inn

29 Mary Ave

P O Box 356

Eagles Mere, PA 17731

MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Calhoun

Historic Hotels of America

Director, Member Services and Support

Tel: +1 202 772 8336

[email protected]

CONTACT:

Richard C Lobach Jr

Eagles Mere Inn

570-525-3273

[email protected]

SOURCE Eagles Mere Inn

Related Links

www.eaglesmereinn.com

